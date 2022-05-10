Shah Canada Group of Companies named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

Shah Canada has created success by incorporating food science and technology into their business model to create value added and manufacturing focused organizations. Automation and software integration have also been key components of their growth platform.

To grow and manage our businesses successfully, we continuously adapt to a rapidly changing environment by utilizing a strong foundation and applying ingenuity, know-how and entrepreneurial spirit

"To grow and manage our businesses successfully, we continuously adapt to a rapidly changing environment. By utilizing a strong foundation and applying ingenuity, know-how and entrepreneurial spirit, Shah Canada Group of companies has maintained its status as the winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies over the last decade," said Sujay Kumar Shah, President and CEO of Shah Canada, who runs the group along with his brother Rajay Shah, VP.

"To become a Best Managed Platinum Club winner is a huge accomplishment," said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "These companies demonstrate resilience, versatility, and strategic acuity. They have consistently proven their ability to thrive in a competitive, rapidly changing market. This year's winners should take pride not only in this prestigious recognition but also in the important contributions they make to the Canadian business world."

The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and TMX Group.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Shah Canada Group of Companies

Shah Canada's portfolio of companies — which includes Shashi Foods, Smile Natural Foods, Clarius and Jay Capital. Learn more at www.shahcanadagroup.com

Shashi Foods is North America's leading manufacturer for globally procured and locally curated spices, herbs, and seasonings. Shashi's exciting portfolio of products are used by some of the most recognizable brands in retail, packaged food, and food service industries in North America and beyond.

Smile Natural Foods is a private label producer of organic and gluten-free muesli, granola and nutrient-dense breakfast cereals for major supermarket chains across Canada and the US.

SOURCE Shah Canada

For further information: [email protected], www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca; Media Inquiries: Tony Angelucci, Director of Sales, Marketing and Innovation at Shah Canada Group of Companies, [email protected]