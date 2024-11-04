SGS North America Expands Environmental Testing Services with Beta Analytic

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - SGS North America (SGS) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Beta Analytic, a global leader in Carbon-14 age dating and Biobased/Biogenic Product Validation. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, and operating in over 30 countries across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, Beta Analytic provides a unique solution for validating sustainability claims as industries increasingly shift toward bio-based alternatives. With key accreditations and deep industry expertise, this acquisition aligns with SGS's strategy to drive sustainable innovation and reinforces its commitment to expanding its presence across North America.

"This acquisition enhances our radiochemistry testing capabilities and strengthens SGS's position in sustainability related services in North America. By integrating Beta's specialized services into our network, we can offer more innovative and targeted solutions that help our clients meet sustainability goals and regulatory requirements across multiple industries," said Marcus Maguire, Head of Environment, Health, and Safety, North America at SGS.

"The acquisition opens up exciting new opportunities for Beta Analytic to enhance our environmental testing solutions, particularly in Carbon-14 testing. With SGS's resources and commitment to quality, we've found the perfect partner to drive sustainable innovation and deliver even greater value to our clients," said Thierry Sam Tamers, Chairman, Beta Analytic. "I look forward to this new chapter and all that we can achieve together as part of the SGS network."

The addition of Beta Analytic expands SGS's capacity to provide high-value testing solutions that address both current and future environmental challenges.

