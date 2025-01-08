SGS expands its sustainability expertise with the acquisition of Aster Global

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - SGS announces the acquisition of Aster Global Environmental Solutions, Inc., an industry-leading company focused on validation and verification of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and offsets, as well as forestry, ecosystem, and corporate and social responsibility services. Founded in 2019, Aster Global broadens the GHG services available to clients in North America and globally with key accreditations and capabilities in this sector. It adds 25 talented employees to SGS.

With ever-increasing concerns about climate change, new regulations, legislation, and consumer demands, sustainability must be front and center of every organization. To address these needs, SGS launched Impact Now for sustainability, a comprehensive suite of services providing tailored solutions to assist clients in achieving their specific sustainability goals. Aster Global is a strategic addition to this platform and SGS's solid expertise and commitment to sustainability. This acquisition will further contribute to achieving SGS's Strategy 27 and leverage the company's unique strengths to respond to the megatrends driving growth in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification industry.

Géraldine Picaud, CEO of SGS, commented:

Aster Global is a globally recognized brand name in the greenhouse gas space. Its broad client base and international activities complement our leadership in sustainability. With Aster Global as part of the SGS family, we broaden our Impact Now for sustainability platform and our ability to keep pace with the increasing global demand for confidence in greenhouse gas and sustainability disclosures.

ABOUT SGS

SGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection, and Certification company. Headquartered in Switzerland, we operate a network of over 2,700 laboratories and business facilities across 119 countries, supported by a team of 99,250 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we bring Swiss precision and accuracy to help organizations worldwide achieve the highest standards of quality, safety, and compliance.

Our brand promise — "When you need to be sure" — underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and sustainability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver expert services under the SGS name and through highly respected specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe, Nutrasource, and Samplifly.

SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

