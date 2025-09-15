SGS Now Offering HDRS Sunscreen Testing Following Breakthrough Research and Development Contributions

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company has launched Hybrid Diffuse Reflectance Spectroscopy (HDRS), a breakthrough test method that evaluates sun protection factor (SPF), UVA protection factor (UVA-PF), and critical wavelength. While HDRS was published in December 2024 as an international sunscreen standard, SGS has over five years of hands-on experience in its development - from ring test conception to execution through to validation. "SGS's technical contributions signify our company's commitment to safety, innovation and sustainability when it comes to testing for consumer products that ultimately impact people," said Amol Dev, Head of Cosmetics and Personal Care at SGS in North America. "Consumers and brands want to be sure that the products they're using or developing are in fact offering the level of protection claimed. Due to recent concerns with test results in the industry, SGS has seen an uptake in testing requests for sunscreen and skincare products with SPF claims."

Regulatory bodies require that sunscreen testing be carried out as primary evidence to substantiate claims of product safety and effectiveness. For example, the U.S. FDA mandates the testing of sunscreen products, regulating them as over-the-counter drugs. Laboratory testing must validate SPF, ensure broad-spectrum protection against UVA/UVB rays, and confirm water resistance claims. Consumers are also increasingly interested in products that incorporate SPF and UV protection for skin health and to help slow the visible signs of aging, while the desire for ethically produced personal care products is also on the rise. "This advancement in offering HDRS further aligns SGS with both regulatory and consumer demands that are driving the need for quick, reliable, and ethical testing," continued Dev. "As a trusted testing partner, the onus is on SGS lab teams to ensure that the data being provided to cosmetics and personal care brands and manufacturers is accurate. We operate with the mindset that consumers and governments rely on our data to make informed decisions."

HDRS is a non-invasive test that combines both in-vivo and in-vitro processes to obtain a comprehensive understanding of efficacy. Through a non-erythemal (non-redness-inducing) optical assessment, it eliminates the need to induce erythema and pigmentation in subjects. In-vitro measurements are fused with in-vivo assessments to deliver instantaneous UVA-PF measurements, including a photostability assessment. In addition to being safer and accurate, HDRS also offers faster and more cost-effective turnaround times compared to existing methods.

Conventional in-vivo sunscreen testing methods rely on exposing the skin to UV radiation to intentionally induce redness (erythema) or pigmentation. While widely used and standardized, these methods raise ethical concerns. Meanwhile, fully validated in-vitro alternatives that avoid human testing do not capture the essential factor of direct human skin exposure. Due to these limitations, the HDRS was evaluated as an alternative test method by the international ALT-SPF Consortium, initiated by ISO/TC 217 in 2019. SGS, with other international organizations, actively participated in the working group which resulted in publication of the new ISO 23698 international sunscreen standard.

SGS's Strategy 27 sets ambitious growth targets in North America by responding to megatrends in the TIC industry, particularly the market demand for greater quality assurance and sustainability. The company offers over 40 years of experience in servicing cosmetics, hygiene, and personal care manufacturers and retailers with their testing needs. Its quality assurance services support these industries in bringing products to store shelves across continents, while also providing guidance to achieve regulatory compliance within a landscape of evolving industry regulations and standards.

