SGS Issues World's First ISO/IEC 5259-3 Certification for AI Data Quality Management

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - SGS has issued the world's first ISO/IEC 5259-3 certificate to AI Clearing, recognizing its leadership in managing data quality for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). This milestone demonstrates the company's commitment to building safe, auditable and trustworthy AI systems grounded in high-quality data. AI Clearing also received SGS's first ISO/IEC 42001 (AI management system, or AIMS) certificate.

Why did AI Clearing pursue ISO/IEC 5259-3 certification?

AI Clearing is transforming infrastructure analytics through AI. Its decision to pursue ISO/IEC 5259-3 certification was a natural next step in its AI governance journey. The company already holds ISO/IEC 42001, ISO 9001 (quality management), ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety) and ISO/IEC 27001 (information security, cybersecurity and privacy protection) certificates, creating a robust integrated management system.

Michael Mazur, CEO and co-founder of AI Clearing, said: "ISO/IEC 5259-3 is a cornerstone for building AI systems that are not only innovative but also reliable and auditable. This certification validates our commitment to data quality, which is the backbone of our AI models. It's not just about compliance, it's about trust."

What is ISO/IEC 5259-3?

ISO/IEC 5259-3:2024 is part of the ISO/IEC 5259 series on AI – data quality for analytics and ML. Part 3 provides the requirements and guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving data quality management systems for analytics and ML. It enables organizations to:

Implement structured and auditable data quality processes

Improve the reliability and accuracy of ML models

Adopt a standardized approach to data quality

Assure stakeholders of international best practices

Contribute to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production)

ISO/IEC 5259-3 is generic and scalable to apply to organizations of all sizes and sectors. It complements ISO/IEC 42001 by focusing on data life cycle governance, a critical component of responsible AI.

How does ISO/IEC 5259-3 integrate with ISO/IEC 42001?

Integrating both global standards creates a powerful framework for end-to-end AI governance. While ISO/IEC 42001 provides a management system for developing, deploying and monitoring AI systems, ISO/IEC 5259-3 dives deeper into the quality and governance of the data that fuels those systems.

AI Clearing utilizes both standards in tandem. ISO/IEC 42001 defines the organization's controls and risk management processes, while ISO/IEC 5259-3 ensures that the data used in AI models is accurate, traceable and fit for purpose. This synergy enables AI Clearing to deliver AI solutions that are not only technically robust but also ethically and operationally sound.

How was the SGS experience?

The audit was conducted by SGS's Digital Trust Assurance team, which specializes in emerging AI standards and regulatory frameworks. Cezary Zagórski, SGS auditor, said: "AI Clearing's AI governance and data life cycle management maturity is among the best we've seen. "Their integrated management system provided a strong foundation for implementing ISO/IEC 5259-3. The audit confirmed that their data quality processes are not only effective but also deeply embedded in their AI development life cycle. We were impressed by the level of transparency and control AI Clearing has over its data pipelines. Their approach sets a benchmark for the industry."

The audit process included a detailed review of AI Clearing's:

Data acquisition and labeling processes

Data quality metrics and controls

Traceability and auditability of datasets

Integration of data quality into ML model development

Continuous improvement mechanisms

Mr. Mazur continued: "Working with SGS has been instrumental in our AI assurance journey. Their team brought deep expertise in AI and international standards. The audit was not just a compliance check, it was a collaborative process that helped us strengthen our systems." SGS has built a strong long-term partnership with AI Clearing, which began with the company's ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 42001 certifications. The latter certification validated AI Clearing's ability to manage AI systems responsibly, with over 15 million labeled data points and over 5,000 ML iterations conducted in 2023 alone.

What's next for AI Clearing?

With ISO/IEC 5259-3 certification, AI Clearing continues to lead the way in AI assurance and governance. The company plans to further expand its AI capabilities while maintaining the highest standards of data integrity, security and ethical responsibility. "This certification is not the end, it's a foundation," added Mr. Mazur. "As AI becomes more embedded in critical infrastructure, we believe that trustworthy data and transparent systems will be key differentiators. We're proud to be setting that standard."

Certification for AI Data Quality Management is aligned with SGS's Strategy 27 – "Accelerating growth, building trust". It contributes to the new SGS DIGITAL TRUST framework launched in October 2025 by deploying advanced services that help organizations reduce risk, improve operational efficiency and navigate today's complex digital trust landscape. Discover SGS's Digital Trust Assurance services, part of its comprehensive SGS DIGITAL TRUST portfolio.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.

Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.

SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

