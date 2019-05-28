SGS Canada Announces Grain and Feed Trade Association Approved Fumigator Status

Following recent successful audits, a Certificate of Conformity was awarded to SGS Canada. "Earning a spot on the Gafta Approved Register reflects SGS Canada's commitment to offering the best available techniques and procedures to prevent insect-related risks and damage during transportation and storage of agricultural commodities by sea," said Mike Metzak, Regional Manager of Trade Services - Terminals at SGS Canada. "There are several touchpoints across the food supply chain that support risk mitigation and Gafta approved status supports SGS Canada in ensuring the safety and quality of our clients' cargoes for export."

Across ports and logistics centres worldwide, SGS is recognized as a leader in pest control and fumigation for its treatment of cargoes that are loaded into sea-going vessels, barges and containers. Gafta's new Standard for Fumigation, a revision of the GTAS Fumigation and Pest Control manual, was established in June 2018 to improve the level of competence and understanding about infestation, pest control and fumigants in traded agricultural commodities markets. The standard sets an international benchmark for the provision of fumigation services and encourages trade of agricultural commodities in compliance with health, safety, environmental and regulatory requirements.

SGS Canada is a unique service provider in the Canadian market since its fumigators are physically located at ports across the country; at Prince Rupert, Vancouver, Thunder Bay and across Southern Ontario and Quebec. SGS's complete fumigation and pest management services, available at all ports across Canada, include:

Fumigation of stored goods;

Fumigation during or prior to shipment;

Biocide treatment of cargoes;

Disinfection and fumigation for the food and beverage industry;

Quarantine fumigation of wood and timber, to obtain a phytosanitary certificate;

Ventilation and gas-free measurement;

Auditing.

About the Grain and Feed Trade Association (Gafta)

As an international trade association with over 1,800 members in 95 countries, Gafta aims to promote international trade of grains, animal feed and raw ingredients, and to protect its members' interests worldwide. More details are available at www.gafta.com/fumigators, where the new Standard for Fumigation can be downloaded.

About SGS

As the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world. Forbes ranked the SGS Group as one of the world's top multinationals and one of the world's most innovative companies. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices has also recognized the SGS Group for its sustainability processes. In Canada, SGS employs over 2,000 team members across 70 locations, serving nine industries. Visit www.sgs.ca.

