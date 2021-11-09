SFC Energy expands sales territory and partnership with Schneider Electric in Canada - Toronto sales office and warehouse to serve as hub for Ontario region

BRUNNTHAL, Germany and MUNICH, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - SFC Energy AG (F3C: DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol EFOY fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, continues to expand in the Canadian market for green tech applications. Together with its long-standing partner Schneider Electric, SFC Energy will now offer its customers the complete Schneider Electric Process Automation product range in Ontario.

Schneider Electric has been part of the SFC Energy partner network for more than 20 years with its field instrumentation and industrial automation products. Its SCADA & Process Instrument offering are optimized by SFC Energy Canada to meet the highest requirements of its customers and are then integrated into specific applications with a sustainable EFOY energy solution to a dynamically growing percentage.

"Expanding our relationship with SFC Energy Ltd. allows us to reach our customers in the Ontario area and better meet their needs," said John Meerdo, Regional Sales Director, North America Channel Sales, Schneider Electric. "We are happy to strengthen our relationship with a partner who shares our vision to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all."

For further expansion, SFC Energy is opening a sales office and warehouse in Toronto. From now on, the fuel cell pioneer is represented from coast to coast, expanding its positioning in the Canadian market and establishing an important bridgehead for the US market. This position enables SFC Energy to meet a continuously increasing demand for EFOY energy solutions.

"We have been working with Schneider Electric for more than 20 years and are excited to now expand our sales and distribution efforts deeper into Ontario. Our partner's first-class SCADA and telemetry solutions, combined with our many years of green tech experience, create measurable added value for numerous user industries. We are pleased that we can now serve our customers even closer and more efficiently," says Martin Curtis President and General Manager of SFC Energy Canada.

"According to our claim 'Clean energy everywhere', we want to be close to our customers, provide them with the best possible support, and attract additional users. Canada and the USA offer enormous growth potential for our market-proven EFOY energy solutions. With our new location, we are consolidating our distribution network and tapping into further value-added growth", says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

