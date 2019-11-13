Sezzle Inc. the 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Payments Innovator, Announces Key Investments into Canadian Marketplace

Sezzle will add payments and technology industry veteran Patrick Chan as General Manager for Canada and is opening a Toronto headquarters to serve the Canadian market

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL), the highest consumer-rated interest-free installment payment solution, today announced a number of key investments aimed at positioning the company as the premier 'buy now, pay later' (BNPL) payments platform in the Canadian marketplace.

Sezzle Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Charlie Youakim announced that payments and technology veteran Patrick Chan would be leading the company's efforts in Canada. Chan, a native of Toronto, brings extensive sales and customer success experience working in senior roles at Salesforce, PayPal, and most recently, SAP Qualtrics. "Since announcing our entry into the Canadian market this past summer, we have been looking for the ideal person to drive our business and bring our solutions to market," said Youakim. "We are very pleased to welcome Patrick Chan to the Sezzle team. He is a marquee talent who brings years of relevant experience in the payments and broader e-commerce space, knows the Canadian market extremely well, and understands our corporate culture, which is based on financial empowerment, transparency, and stakeholder collaboration."

"I am thrilled to join a game-changing and innovative organization like Sezzle," said the newly appointed GM for Canada, Patrick Chan. "Sezzle's tremendous growth in the U.S. is a reflection of its first-in-class customer experience, superior technology, and proven ability to help its merchant partners increase sales significantly and in a sustainable fashion. I look forward to introducing Sezzle to Canadian merchants and shoppers. I know they will love it."

Sezzle also announced the opening of its Canadian headquarters in Toronto. The company will be based in the downtown financial district. Sezzle will be making a number of key hires to staff up its Canadian team in the coming months.

Sezzle's alternative payment solution enables shoppers to split purchases into four interest-free installments, at zero interest. The 'buy now, pay later' product can help sellers increase sales with no credit risk to the merchant. With Sezzle, consumers can shop at their favorite stores in a more financially responsible way without an impact to credit scores, incurring interest on payments, or risk of going into burdensome debt.

Sezzle is the highest consumer rated alternative payment solution on the market according to Trustpilot, a third-party review site.

About Sezzle

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company whose mission is to financially empower young consumers. Sezzle's payment platform increases purchasing power for nearly 650,000 active consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores. This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for over 7,500 active merchants that offer Sezzle in the United States and Canada. Sezzle is a publicly-listed company on Australian ASX. For more information visit Sezzle.com .

For further information: Erin Foran, Tel: (651) 571-0231, Email: press@sezzle.com, http://sezzle.com

