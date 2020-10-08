Sezzle Exceeds One Thousand Canadian Retail Partners

- Major milestone reached as Sezzle's celebrates its one-year anniversary of active operations in Canada.

- Recent marquee additions to Sezzle's rapidly growing roster of Canadian retailers include Altitude Sports, Popeye's Supplements, and Matt & Nat.

- Sezzle has now expanded into a variety of key retail segments including sporting goods, auto parts, home & garden, consumer packaged goods, and retail services.

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL ) (Sezzle or Company) // Purpose-driven payments solution Sezzle announced that it has added its one thousandth Canadian retailer, representing a market-leading rate of growth in the Canadian market, having begun operations in the country a little more than one year ago (mid-2019). Now more than one thousand merchant retailers throughout Canada which span a wide array of sectors and segments are offering Sezzle's interest-free; pay-in-four; "Buy Now, Pay Later" solution. This significant milestone exhibits the rapid adoption of Sezzle's payment solution, given its recent entrance into the Canadian market.

"We've already built a tremendous family of retailers who have unlocked access to Sezzle's growing base of users. Canadian shoppers can pay with Sezzle at thousands of sites, but we are excited to be partnered with over one thousand Canada-based retailers," said Sezzle Canada GM, Patrick Chan. "We don't onboard merchant partners and forget about them; rather our approach is to create lasting relationships that benefit not only our businesses but, more importantly, our shared customers."

Softmoc , a Canadian owned and operated footwear retailer, is one of the many major retailers to join Sezzle's growing list of Canadian merchants. "We have loved partnering with Sezzle. We've seen a huge surge in Buy Now, Pay Later usage since we began offering Sezzle to our customers, and we want to make sure we are providing the smartest solutions for our users--which is why Sezzle makes sense for us. Congrats on reaching a major milestone!" said Softmoc Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey Chiasson.

Economic uncertainty brought on by issues stemming from COVID-19 has led to growing demand for consumer payment flexibility. Rising consumer demand has been the driving force behind the rapid pickup that Sezzle has seen among Canadian merchants and consumers alike -- a reflection of the marketplace's increasing interest in alternative payment solutions. Sezzle's 'Buy Now, Pay Later' business model creates an interest-free, zero-impact-to-credit-score, no-additional-fee solution for all U.S. and Canadian shoppers.

Iconic Canadian premium athletic wear brand, Reigning Champ , is another retailer that has recently chosen Sezzle as their exclusive Buy Now, Pay Later solution for their customers. "Shoppers are wary about their personal finances in these times of economic uncertainty, and we are grateful to provide the option of interest-free payments -- especially over the holiday season. We recently partnered with Sezzle due to their focus on delivering great experiences for our customers," said Paul Heathcote, the Chief Financial Officer at CYC Design Corp (Reigning Champ, Wings + Horns.)

Sezzle has made a concerted effort to support Canada-based retailers. To this end, Sezzle recently unveiled the country's most complete Canadian Store Directory , where consumers can find merchants offering Sezzle's Buy Now, Pay Later solution solely featuring Canadian retailers.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for nearly 1.8 million Active Consumers across the U.S. and Canada by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. Sezzle's transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not negatively impacted.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 20,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle across the U.S. and Canada. Sezzle does not break out individual statistics for its Canadian operations.

For more information visit Sezzle.ca.

