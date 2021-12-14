Sezzle Canada Partners with RUBINO to Offer In-Store, Interest-Free Payments

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL ) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle , the leading mission-driven Buy Now, Pay Later solution, today announces its in-store partnership with brand-name footwear retailer, RUBINO to offer shoppers interest-free financing just in time for the holiday shopping season.

RUBINO selected Sezzle as its preferred in-store and online 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option in an effort to meet growing demand from an increasingly large segment of the population that prefers to pay overtime without incurring interest-bearing debt or fees. Retailers offering Sezzle realize an increase in conversion rate, basket size, customer satisfaction and rate of repurchase. With a growing need for responsible financing options amid this time of high spending, Sezzle has continued to grow in popularity as millions of shoppers opt for the convenience of paying in four easy installments, over six weeks, with zero interest.

As a family-owned business serving over 30 stores in Quebec, RUBINO is the best option to get branded shoes at the best value. RUBINO and Sezzle share a mission-driven approach to business, with a consumer-first attitude that puts a smile on shoppers faces and money back in their wallets.

"We are thrilled to welcome RUBINO to the growing Sezzle Canada family––which recently surpassed 3,000 merchants. With a shared dedication to shoppers and a purpose-centric approach to retail, our teams have already created a strong relationship that will serve our shoppers well. We look forward to offering Sezzle users in Canada an in-store option at a well-known, quality footwear brand right in time for the holiday shopping season," commented Sezzle Canada General Manager, Patrick Chan.

"After a great success partnering with Sezzle online, the next step for us was to offer this service to all of our customers, no matter their shopping preference. Sezzle is the perfect partner, our customers love the convenience and transparency of the service, so we decided to offer it in-store as well and have received great feedback about the ease of use and efficiency of the service," said Phil Paounov, RUBINO Chief Technology Officer.

Shop RUBINO's extensive Black Friday deals both in-store and online.

About RUBINO

RUBINO is a Quebec family owned business, offering the best brands, at the lowest prices, for women, men and children.

RUBINO is a family owned business that has been operating in Quebec for over 35 years. Now, with over 30 stores in the province, combined with its online store, RUBINO is the best option to get branded shoes at the best value. Thanks to its authenticity, its human side and its non-pretentious approach, RUBINO offers an inclusive, friendly and welcoming experience to all of its customers, whether online or in store.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of Active Consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 44,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visit https://my.sezzle.com/news/

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Sezzle US Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Sezzle