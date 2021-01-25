TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - For the ninth year in a row, several mutual funds managed by TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) were recognized at the annual Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards, with six TD Mutual Funds winning in their respective categories at the 2020 awards, announced Friday, January 22.

Four of the six award-winning funds are repeat winners in their respective categories as leading funds, demonstrating the commitment at TDAM to delivering exceptional long-term investment solutions to clients.

"On behalf of our entire investment management team, I want to thank Fundata for recognizing multiple TD Mutual Funds, across several categories, at the 2020 FundGrade A+ Awards," said Robert Vanderhooft, Chief Investment Officer at TDAM. "Being acknowledged is always a great honour and this recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of our diverse investment teams, and our strong relationship with sub-advisor T. Rowe Price," Vanderhooft added. "I also want to thank advisors and investors for their continued confidence in our innovative solutions."

Each of the following TD Mutual Funds was recognized for providing attractive risk-adjusted returns relative to industry peers, across one or more performance periods:

*Sub-advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

**New winner for 2020

Note: Standard Performance can be found by clicking on the funds listed above or by visiting TDAssetManagement.com.

The FundGrade A+® rating is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. Fundata is a leading provider of market and investment funds data to the Canadian financial services industry and business media. The Fund-Grade A+® rating identifies funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year. For more information on the rating system, please visit www.Fundata.com/ProductsServices/FundGrade.aspx.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts and prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

TD Mutual Funds and the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, and are available through authorized dealers.

TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions, including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $407 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch). All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

