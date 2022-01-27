TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - For the tenth year in a row, several mutual funds managed by TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) were recognized at the annual Fundata Canada Inc. (Fundata) FundGrade A+® Awards. Six TD Mutual Funds won in their respective categories at the 2021 awards, announced Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Four of the six award-winning funds are repeat winners in their respective categories as leading funds, demonstrating the commitment at TDAM to delivering exceptional long-term investment solutions to clients.

"On behalf of our entire investment management team, I want to thank Fundata for recognizing multiple TD Mutual Funds, across several categories, at the 2021 FundGrade A+ Awards," said Bruce Cooper, Chief Executive Officer at TDAM. "Being acknowledged for investment excellence is always a great honour. The awards reflect the dedication and expertise of our diverse investment teams, and the strong relationships that we hold with our sub-advisors," Cooper added. "I also want to thank advisors, investors and clients for your continued confidence in our innovative solutions."

Each of the following TD Mutual Funds was recognized for providing strong risk-adjusted returns relative to industry peers, across one or more performance periods:

*Sub-advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

†New winner for 2021

Note: Standard Performance can be found by clicking on the funds listed above or by visiting TDAssetManagement.com.

The FundGrade A+® rating is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. Fundata is a leading provider of market and investment funds data to the Canadian financial services industry and business media. The FundGrade A+® rating identifies funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year. For more information on the rating system, please visit www.Fundata.com/ProductsServices/FundGrade.aspx.

TD Global Entertainment & Communications Fund was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Global Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2021 out of a total of 1223 funds.

TD U.S. Blue Chip Equity Fund was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the U.S. Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2021 out of a total of 888 funds.

TD U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Fund was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the U.S. Small/Mid-Cap Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2021 out of a total of 154 funds.

TD U.S. Monthly Income Fund – C$ was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Global Neutral Balanced category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2021 out of a total of 949 funds.

TD NASDAQ® Index Fund was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the U.S. Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2021 out of a total of 833 funds.

TD U.S. Small-Cap Equity Fund was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the U.S. Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2021 out of a total of 893 funds.

The FundGrade A+™ Awards is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+™ Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+ calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade™ ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year.

The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade rating, which is subject to change every month. Funds with the highest 10% receive a grade of A, the next 20% a grade of B, the middle 40% a grade of C, the next 20% a grade of D, and the lowest 10% a grade of E. Eligible funds must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year to be considered for the annual FundGrade A+ Awards. The FundGrade A+ Award uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade rating from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+ Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts and prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Mutual fund strategies and current holdings are subject to change.

TD Mutual Funds and the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, and are available through authorized dealers.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

® The TD logo and other trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $431 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics under management as of September 30, 2021 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Sarah Sartaj, TD Bank Group, [email protected]