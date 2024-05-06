Seven Reasons to Buy your Epic Pass before Prices Increase May 27

Last chance to lock in access to Whistler Blackcomb at the lowest price of the year with the Epic Pass, including $49 down payment option

The EDGE Card, Whistler Blackcomb Day Pass and Unlimited Season Pass prices will also increase

Unlock access to exclusive summer benefits at Whistler Blackcomb; PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola opens for sightseeing June 15

WHISTLER, BC, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Make sure to lock in your 2024.25 Epic Pass at the lowest price of the year before prices increase on May 27. Currently priced at $982 USD, Epic Pass continues to offer the best deal in skiing and riding at Whistler Blackcomb and around the world. Unlock unlimited, unrestricted access to Whistler Blackcomb and 41 other iconic mountain resorts including Vail Mountain, Park City Mountain and Breckenridge in North America, plus Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland. With access to more than 40 additional partner resorts around the world, including Fernie Alpine Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort and Kimberley Alpine Resort close to home, now is the time to lock in the best season pass for next winter.

Here are seven reasons to buy your Epic Pass before May 27.

Buy your Epic Pass at the lowest price of the year. Prices go up after May 27: If you are looking for the best Epic Pass deal for the 2024/25 season, now is the best time to lock it in at the lowest price of the year. Skiers and riders have until May 27 to buy a Pass for the 2024.25 season before prices increase. Epic Pass is currently priced at $982 USD ; EDGE Card from $80 CAD per day (valid for Canadian and Washington State Residents); Whistler Blackcomb Day Pass from $91 CAD per day; Epic Military Pass at $172 USD for active and retired military and $561 USD for veterans. For a limited time, EDGE Card Holders receive one bonus day of early-season season skiing and riding.*



All winter long, Epic Pass Holders will receive exclusive access to Epic Mountain Rewards for savings on the rest of their on-mountain trip including 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, Whistler Blackcomb Heli Skiing, group ski and ride lessons, equipment rentals and more. The Whistler Blackcomb Unlimited Pass, as well as EDGE Card, have their own unique benefits.



May 27 is the last chance to lock in your Pass for a down payment of only $49 , with the remaining Pass balance processed mid-September. Alternatively, eligible Pass Holders will still have access to apply for easy monthly installments with Epic FlexPay, powered by Uplift. Epic FlexPay includes zero down payment, zero interest, and if purchased by May 27 , zero payments until September [1].



Enjoy exclusive summer benefits: With Epic Mountain Rewards at Whistler Blackcomb, Epic Pass Holders also receive summer benefits including 20% off bike rentals, lodging, food and beverage. Summer Scenic Gondola rides are free with Epic Passes (excluding Epic Day Pass). Whistler Blackcomb Unlimited Pass Holders and EDGE Card Holders also receive great summer perks such as the Summer Alpine Experience with PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola access, plus savings on shopping and lodging. Whistler Blackcomb kicks off summer operations on May 17 with the opening of Whistler Mountain Bike Park for its 25th anniversary season. The PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola opens on June 15 , signaling the official start to the summer sightseeing season.



Get on mountain easier than ever with Mobile Pass: New next winter, Mobile Pass will be available at Whistler Blackcomb. Mobile Pass allows skiers and riders to skip the ticket window and buy their Pass online, then activate and store it in the My Epic app on their phone, and scan at the lifts hands free using Bluetooth ® Low Energy technology. This also eliminates the need to wait for a Pass to arrive in the mail and will help reduce plastic and RFID chip waste.



Receive two discounted Buddy Tickets for friends and family and skip the lift ticket line: When you purchase your Epic Pass by May 27 , you will receive two discounted Buddy Tickets ** that offer up to 45% savings on lift tickets to share with friends and family. New next season, Epic Pass Holders and their Buddy can skip the lift ticket line to redeem those tickets and head straight to the slopes. Simply purchase the Buddy Ticket(s) on EpicPass.com, then let the My Epic app and Mobile Pass do the rest. Epic Pass Holders must scan their Pass first in a lift line, which will activate the Mobile Buddy Ticket within the guest's My Epic app. Scan and go! Direct-to-Lift access will be available at Whistler Blackcomb and across all Vail Resorts' North American resorts for the 2024.25 winter season.



Don't lug your gear, join My Epic Gear before memberships sell out: If you lock in your Pass now, do the same with your gear! New next season, My Epic Gear membership sales are open for the 2024.25 season and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Designed for the whole family across Whistler Blackcomb and 11 other North American resorts, My Epic Gear memberships eliminate the hassle of traveling to the mountain with gear. Members unlock access to over 60 of the most popular and latest ski and snowboard models, with the convenient choice of free in-resort delivery or free daily slopeside pick-up and drop-off. The entire membership experience, from gear selection to personalized expert recommendations to delivery, is available at members' fingertips in the My Epic app. Memberships are limited for the 2024.25 winter season.



Ski and ride Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland for the first time on the Epic Pass: Epic Pass Holders have access to another world-class mountain in the 2024.25 winter season at Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland , which has recently welcomed renowned celebrities and industry accolades for its upscale hotels. The resort is also only two and a half hours away from Vail Resorts' SkiArena Andermatt-Sedrun, in Central Switzerland . Crans-Montana Mountain Resort spans over 1,400 meters of skiable vertical terrain, and 140 kilometers of trails.

2024.25 Pass Offerings and Pricing

Compare all Epic Pass and Whistler Blackcomb Passes on the Epic Pass and Whistler Blackcomb websites.

Pass Launch Price Benefits Epic Pass $982 USD Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to Whistler Blackcomb, plus additional access to Fernie Alpine Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort and Kimberly Alpine Resort. Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to Vail Resorts 36 U.S. ski resorts including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stevens Pass, Stowe, Okemo and more. Additional access to resorts across Europe and Japan unlocks access to more than 80 resorts. No reservations required at any resorts, except Telluride. Whistler Blackcomb Unlimited

Season Pass $1,403 CAD Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to Whistler Blackcomb. Unlimited half-price tickets are available at Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis and more. EDGE Card From $80 CAD

per day Canada and Washington State Residents can ski or ride Whistler Blackcomb from $80CAD per day. Provides 2, 5, or 10 deeply discounted days at Whistler Blackcomb to use any time next season. Options to choose with or without peak dates. Whistler Blackcomb

Day Pass From $91 CAD per day Ski or ride Whistler Blackcomb from $91CAD per day. Provides 1-10 days at Whistler Blackcomb to use any time next season, available for anyone to purchase. Options to choose with or without peak dates. Epic Military Active and Retired Pass $172 USD To honor the service of Vail Mountain's founders from the 10th Mountain Division, and men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces, U.S. Armed Forces and Australian Defence Force, Vail Resorts offers the Epic Military Pass.



The Epic Military Pass provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 42 resorts – including Whistler Blackcomb, Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, as well as Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland – for $172USD for Active and Retired Military and their dependents. Epic Military Veteran

Pass $561 USD Veterans and their dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $561USD. Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 42 resorts – including Whistler Blackcomb, Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, as well as Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland.

*EDGE Card early season access is subject to restrictions and exclusions. Early Season skiing and riding is valid from Opening Day through Friday, December 13, 2024. Not valid for 2 Day EDGE Card and Restricted 2 Day EDGE Card.

**Restrictions and exclusions apply. Epic Day Pass does not include Buddy Tickets. Learn more.

[1] Epic FlexPay T&Cs: Restrictions and exclusions apply. See Terms and Conditions for details. Uplift T&Cs: All loans are $0 down and 0% APR but the length of the loan offered may vary. Approved applicants will be offered no more than three term options. A minimum total purchase of $49 required to apply for a loan. Not everyone is eligible. Applicants are subject to approval by Uplift Canada. Privacy Policy. Terms of Use.

