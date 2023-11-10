Seven Oaks Capital Corp. Reports Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Seven Oaks Capital Corp. (TSXV: SEVN.P) (the "Corporation" or "Seven Oaks Capital"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Corporation's management information circular dated October 4, 2023 (the "Circular") were approved at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation held on November 10, 2023.

In particular, shareholders of the Corporation voted in favour of the following resolutions:

1. Election of Directors

The following nominees listed in the Circular were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of the shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, and the voting results were as follows:

Nominee Votes in Favour Percentage of

Votes Cast in

Favour Votes Withheld Votes Withheld as

a Percentage of

Votes Cast Grant McLeod 7,468,800 100 % 0 0 % Dexter John 7,468,800 100 % 0 0 % Monique Hutchins 7,468,800 100 % 0 0 %

2. Auditor of the Corporation

Segal GCSE LLP was appointed as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the board of directors of the Corporation was authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. The voting results were as follows:

Votes in Favour Percentage of

Votes Cast Votes Against Votes Against as a

Percentage of

Votes Cast 7,468,800 100 % 0 0 %

3. Stock Option Plan

The ten percent rolling stock option plan of the Corporation, as more fully described in the Circular, was approved by majority vote, and the voting results were as follows:

Votes in Favour Percentage of

Votes Cast Votes Against Votes Against as a

Percentage of

Votes Cast 7,464,800 99.946 % 4,000 0.054 %

About Seven Oaks Capital Corp.

Seven Oaks Capital Corp. is a Capital Pool Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: SEVN.P) that is dedicated to identifying, evaluating and completing a Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange). Seven Oaks Capital is steadfast in ensuring it maintains comprehensive corporate governance frameworks benefiting investors with better decision making, accountability, transparency and an investor-first mentality. Seven Oaks Capital is focused on finding a growth stage company with a clear history of revenue growth and the ability to scale; a company with significant intellectual property; or a mining company in or near production of battery minerals.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Corporation's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Corporation's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Corporation's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information: For additional information regarding the Corporation, please refer to the Corporation's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Corporation as follows: Grant McLeod, CEO & Director at 416.910.3401 [email protected].