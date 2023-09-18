Settlement Reached in Navistar MaxxForce Engine Class Action

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Navistar Canada ULC, Navistar, Inc., Navistar International Corporation, and Harbour International Trucks Ltd. (the "Defendants").

To be a member of the class action, individuals or businesses must be resident of Canada (excluding Québec), who on or before February 24, 2022 purchased or leased one or more Class Vehicles for more than 30 days. Class Vehicles include 2011-2014 model year Navistar vehicles equipped with a MaxxForce 11-, 13-, or 15-litre engine using EGR technology. This includes the following Navistar truck brands: PAYSTAR, WORKSTAR, TRANSTAR, 9900i, LONESTAR, and PROSTAR.

The proposed Settlement, in the amount of CAD $14,500,000, is broken down into a Cash Fund of $13,775,000 and a Rebate Fund of $725,000. The Settlement, if approved, will resolve all outstanding class litigation against the Defendants on a national basis (excluding Québec), including similar cases previously brought by lawyers in Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba. In exchange, the Defendants will be provided with a full release of the claims against them. The Settlement is not an admission of liability, fault or wrongdoing but is a compromise of disputed claims.

The Settlement must be approved by the Court before it becomes effective. A hearing has been set to approve the Settlement Agreement, the proposed plan of distribution, the fees, disbursements and applicable taxes of Class Counsel, and the plaintiffs' honorarium. The hearing will be held on November 30, 2023.

Class Members have the right to submit comments or objections to Class Counsel for consideration by the Court in respect of the Settlement and the fee request of Class Counsel. The deadline for those comments is November 17, 2023.

The dates for making claims for compensation from the Settlement Fund will be published through a separate notice as soon as possible after the Court approves the Settlement Agreement. Updates and information about how to make a claim will be posted as soon as they are available at www.navistarsettlement.ca. If you would like to be provided with direct notice of the opening of the claims process, please register on the settlement website.

If you are a Class Member who wants to be included in the class action, you do not need to do anything at this time . If you do not want to be included in this class action, you must exclude yourself by completing the Opt-Out Form found at www.navistarsettlement.ca and submit it to the Settlement Administrator by November 17, 2023.

For more detailed information, and to view the Settlement Agreement, and the Court-approved notices, please visit www.navistarsettlement.ca, or call 1-866-573-2710.

