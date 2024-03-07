Did you acquire securities of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. between March 29, 2018 and November 25, 2020 (inclusive)?

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - A settlement has been reached in a class action against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ("Northern Dynasty"), Ronald W. Thiessen, Thomas C. Collier, Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., and Velocity Trade Capital. The class action alleges that there were misrepresentations in certain of Northern Dynasty's public disclosures and in documents provided to investors.

The settlement provides for payments by the defendants in the class action and their insurers of the total amount of USD$2,125,000 to resolve those claims. This settlement is not an admission of liability, wrongdoing or fault on the part of the defendants, all of whom have denied, and continue to deny, the allegations against them.

The settlement has been approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

For more information about your rights and how to exercise them, see the long-form notice and other information available online at www.northerndynastymineralsclassaction.com or contact the Administrator at: [email protected]; 1-888-352-1072.

Class members who purchased securities of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. on the NYSE may be eligible for compensation under a United States settlement agreement. Information on claims deadlines and processes can be found at www.northerndynastysecuritiessettlement.com.

