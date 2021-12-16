SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTIONS RELATED TO THE PERSONAL INFORMATION BREACH ANNOUNCED BY DESJARDINS IN 2019

QUÉBEC and MONTRÉAL, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Siskinds Desmeules and Kugler Kandestin are proud to announce that a settlement agreement has been reached with the Fédération des Caisses Desjardins du Québec in connection with the class actions related to the personal information breach announced by Desjardins in June 2019.

The settlement agreement applies to all persons, regardless of whey live, who were impacted by the personal information breach announced by Desjardins.

The settlement agreement will be submitted to the Superior Court of Québec for approval on a date to be determined in 2022. If approved, class members can receive compensation totalling up to $200,852,500. The settlement agreement provides for compensation for loss of time related to the personal information breach, as well as compensation for identity theft. In addition, the settlement agreement provides that all class members who have not yet registered for Equifax's credit monitoring service offered by Desjardins can register and will thus be able to obtain, at no cost, Equifax coverage for 5 years, and the extension by at least 5 years of the other protective measures implemented by Desjardins following the breach.

Siskinds Desmeules and Kugler Kandestin, who represent class members, are very pleased with the settlement agreement, which will, if approved, provide simple, timely and fair compensation to class members.

Class members do not have to take any steps at this stage. Notices will be issued in the coming months to inform them of next steps.

For any questions about the settlement agreement or to obtain a copy of the agreement, class members can visit www.desjardinssettlement.com, a website set up by RicePoint Administration Inc., which is the entity that the parties will ask the court to appoint as the Claims Administrator. You can also obtain information regarding the settlement agreement at RicePoint's toll-free number 1-888-886-7164.

Media contact: You are invited to contact the attorneys for the class by email.

Me Karim Diallo

Siskinds, Desmeules, Avocats

[email protected] Me David Stolow

Kugler Kandestin LLP

[email protected]

SOURCE Kugler Kandestin

Related Links

www.kklex.com

