Settlement of Canada-wide Class Action Regarding Certain St. Jude Defibrillators

There are approximately 8,900 individuals in Canada who were implanted with the potentially affected devices.

Under the terms of the settlement, any person in Canada who was implanted with one of the affected devices may make a claim for compensation. The amount of compensation to which the class member will be entitled will depend upon a number of factors including the date of the implant, whether and when the device was replaced, and the reasons for the replacement.

Certain close family relations may also make a claim for death benefits in the event that they can establish that the cause of death was premature battery depletion. More specifically, the family member must show that: (1) the battery depletion occurred earlier than expected based on the defibrillator usage, and (2) there was no indication that the depletion was related to a cause other than a short circuit that may have been due to the formation of lithium clusters.

Both implanted persons and their close family members may also make claims for out of pocket expenses incurred as a result of the explant procedure or arising from the Advisory.

Details of the settlement can be found at: www.stjudeicdclaim.ca or at: https://waddellphillips.ca/class-actions/st-jude-defibrillator-class-action/.

Waddell Phillips Professional Corporation and Howie, Sacks & Henry LLP are class counsel, and can be reached at the addresses below for further information regarding the class action or the settlement.

About Waddell Phillips PC

Waddell Phillips Professional Corporation is a boutique law firm, specializing in plaintiff-side class actions. The principals of the firm have helped victims in a wide range of cases, including product liability, consumer protection, aboriginal residential schools, franchise disputes and securities misrepresentations.

For more information on the St. Jude Defibrillator class action, please visit: https://waddellphillips.ca/class-actions/st-jude-defibrillator-class-action/, or call our law firm at 647-261-4486, or email reception@waddellphillips.ca.

About Howie, Sacks & Henry LLP

Howie, Sacks & Henry advances mass tort claims and class actions on behalf of people injured by dangerous products, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. These include victims who have suffered exposure to asbestos, cancer caused by the use of baby powder, the side effects of pharmaceutical drugs like Taxotere and Abilify, and those adversely impacted by defective medical devices, including St. Jude Defibrillators, Hernia Mesh and Transvaginal Mesh.

For further information: on the St. Jude Defibrillator class action, please visit: http://www.hshlawyers.com/expertise/mass-tort-litigation/st-jude-defibrillatorpacemaker/, or call our law firm at 1-877-474-5997.

