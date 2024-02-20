Settlement Claims Period Open in Navistar MaxxForce Engine Class Action

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - A class action against Navistar Canada ULC, Navistar, Inc., Navistar International Corporation, and Harbour International Trucks Ltd. ("Navistar") has settled for $14,500,000. The Supreme Court of British Columbia has approved the Settlement Agreement, which includes the plan of distributing the Settlement Funds less Court-approved legal fees, disbursements, the plaintiffs' honoraria, notice, administration and other related costs.

The claims period is now open for eligible Class Members to make a claim for a portion of the Settlement Funds. Eligible Settlement Class Members include all persons in Canada, excluding Quebec, who, on or before February 24, 2022 purchased or leased for more than 30 days one or more Class Vehicles. Class Vehicles include 2011-2014 model year Navistar vehicles equipped with a MaxxForce 11-, 13-, or 15-litre engine using EGR technology. This includes the following Navistar truck brands: PAYSTAR, WORKSTAR, TRANSTAR, 9900i, LONESTAR, and PROSTAR.

Class Members making a claim may elect one of three options for each eligible Class Vehicle:

The cash option provides a payment up to $2,500 per vehicle based on months of ownership/lease;



The rebate option provides a rebate worth up to $10,000 towards the purchase of a new Navistar Class 8 heavy-duty truck, based on months of ownership or lease of a Class Vehicle (to a maximum of 10 rebates per Class Member); or



The individual prove-up option will reimburse a Class Member for up to $15,000 of proven covered costs per Class Vehicle.

Claims are to be submitted online through the settlement website, www.navistarsettlement.ca. If you are unable to make an online claim, a paper claim form can be requested from the Claims Administrator.

All Class Members who wish to make a claim for compensation under the Settlement must submit a claim no later than August 19, 2024. Claims that are not made by the deadline are not eligible for compensation.

This is just a summary. For more detailed information regarding the claims process, and to view the Settlement Agreement, the Court-approved Notices and other documents, please visit the settlement website, www.navistarsettlement.ca. If your question is not answered there, you may contact the Settlement Administrator at [email protected], or call 1-866-573-2710.

Media Contact : Foreman & Company, Jonathan Foreman, [email protected]

SOURCE Foreman & Company