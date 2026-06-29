SETTLEMENT APPROVED FOR FORMER RESIDENTS OF ONTARIO TRAINING SCHOOLS

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Ontario Superior Court of Justice Settlement has approved a Settlement reached in a class action lawsuit against Ontario relating to harms that individuals suffered while at certain provincially operated Training Schools.

Eligible Class Members can now make claims for compensation from the Settlement. Eligible Class Members who submit a Claim Form may receive up to $100,000. The deadline to submit a Claim Form is September 22, 2027.

The "Class" or "Class Members" includes all persons who were alive as of December 8, 2015 who resided at any of the following institutions during the time periods set out below (the "Training Schools"):

Training School Eligible Time Period Pine Ridge School, Bowmanville (formerly The Ontario Training School for Boys) January 1, 1953 – 1979 Cold Springs Forestry Camp January 1, 1963 – 1976 Hillcrest School, Guelph (formerly known as Ontario Training School for Boys, Guelph) January 1, 1953 – 1978 Brookside School, Cobourg (formerly Ontario Training School for Boys, Galt, and Ontario Training School for Boys, Northumberland and Ontario Training School for Boys, Cobourg) January 1, 1953 – April 2, 1984 Trelawney House, Port Bolster (formerly known as Ontario Training School for Girls, Port Bolster Trelawney House) August 1969 – 1973 Kawartha Lakes School, Lindsay (formerly Ontario Training School for Girls, Lindsay) 1962 – 1979 Glendale School, Simcoe (formerly Ontario Training School for Boys, Simcoe) 1962 – July 30, 1974 White Oaks Village, Hagersville (formerly Ontario Training School for Boys, Hagersville (Junior School) 1966 – 1978 Sprucedale School, Hagersville (formerly Ontario Training School for Boys, Hagersville (Senior School) 1966 – April 2, 1984 Cecil Facer School, Sudbury 1971 – April 2, 1984 Project DARE – Portage Lake 1971 - 1976 Syl Apps Youth Centre (formerly Ontario Training School for Girls, Galt (Reception and Diagnostic Centre); Reception and Diagnostic Centre, Galt; Reception, Diagnostic Treatment Centre, Galt; and the Reception and Assessment Centre, Oakville) 1958 – April 2, 1984

What Benefits are Available Under the Settlement?

There is a settlement fund of up to $60 million available to pay eligible Class Members as well as certain fees and expenses, including an honorarium for the representative plaintiff and Class Counsel's legal fees in the amounts approved by the Court.

Class Members may be eligible for compensation from the Settlement if they submit a Claim Form before September 22, 2027. Estate representatives may also submit Claim Forms on behalf of deceased Class Members who passed away on or after December 8, 2015.

Approved Claims will be awarded compensation of up to $100,000 depending on the nature of the harm the Class Member experienced at the Training Schools. The Court has appointed a third-party, called the Claims Administrator (Epiq), that will decide all Claims according to a Compensation Plan set out in the Settlement.

As part of the Settlement, Ontario will issue a public acknowledgment of harm experienced by Class Members at the Training Schools.

How To Make a Claim

Submit a fully completed Claim Form to the Claims Administrator by September 22, 2027. To complete the Claim Form online, visit: www.TrainingSchoolsClassAction.com. To obtain a paper or digital copy of the Claim Form, visit www.TrainingSchoolsClassAction.com or contact the Claims Administrator toll-free at 1-877-239-4879 or by email at [email protected].

Opting Out of the Settlement

Class Members may opt out (remove yourself from the lawsuit) by submitting an Opt-Out Form by March 22, 2027. Contact the Claims Administrator using the contact information below to obtain an Opt-Out Form. If you opt out, you will not be able to make a claim for money under the Settlement, but you will be able to commence your own individual lawsuit against Ontario if you wish to do so.

Getting Help

Class Members who have questions or need help completing the Claim Form can contact the Administrator toll-free at 1-877-239-4879 or by email at [email protected].

Class Members can also get legal assistance from the law firm for the Class Members (Koskie Minsky LLP) at no cost to you. Contact the law firm toll-free at 1-866-860-9364 or by email at [email protected].

To obtain more information about the Settlement and download a copy of the Claim Form, please visit www.TrainingSchoolsClassAction.com.



For more information

Elie Waitzer, Koskie Minsky LLP

Media Relations

Ontario Training Schools Class Action Settlement

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP