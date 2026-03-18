Claims Process Open in $32 Million Nova Scotia Settlement for People with Disabilities

HALIFAX, NS, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - On November 12, 2025, the Nova Scotia Supreme Court approved a $32 to $34 million settlement in a class action alleging that the Province of Nova Scotia's mismanagement of its system of disability assistance violates sections 7 and 15(1) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and is negligent.

The claims process is now open.

Who Is Eligible to Make a Claim?

Persons with disabilities who were placed in institutions or otherwise waitlisted for services under Nova Scotia's Social Assistance Act may be eligible for compensation.

Full eligibility details and information about the claims process are available at www.NSWaitlistSettlement.ca .

How to Make a Claim

To make a claim, eligible individuals must complete and submit a Claim to the Administrator online, by mail, or by email to [email protected] . You can submit your Claim online using the claims portal, https://portal.nswaitlistsettlement.ca/ . Claim Forms are available for download from the settlement website: http://www.NSWaitlistSettlement.ca .

The amount of compensation will depend on how long an eligible claimant was on the waitlist and whether they were residing in an institution, nursing home or hospital for a period of time while on the waitlist.

For more details, including eligibility criteria and how to make a Claim, visit http://www.NSWaitlistSettlement.ca or contact the Administrator at 1-844-677-1771, Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. AT, excluding holidays, or at [email protected] .

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP

Information: Email: [email protected], Phone: 1-844-677-1771, Website: http://www.NSWaitlistSettlement.ca