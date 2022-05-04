Settlement Administrator Angeion Group Announces Caterpillar EPA 2007 Compliant C13 and C15 Engine Litigation in Canada

Notice of Settlement Approval

Read this Notice Carefully as it may affect your rights

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- This notice is directed at Settlement Class Members in class actions in Ontario and Quebec related to Caterpillar EPA 2007 Compliant C13 and C15 Diesel Engines with ACERT manufactured between 2005 and 2009, as a follow-up to the Notice of Certification and Settlement Approval Hearings that can be found on the Settlement Website, www.EngineSettlement.ca.

The Settlement Agreement referred to in the Notice at the link above has been approved by the Ontario and Quebec Courts and is now effective. The Long Form Notice, available on the Settlement Website, describes in sections 5-10 who is eligible to claim Settlement Benefits, the amount of the benefits and how to make a claim. The deadline for submitting Claim Forms in accordance with Section 9 of the Notice is October 25, 2022.

Questions related to the Settlement or the claims process should be directed to the Settlement Administrator at:

Caterpillar Engine Settlement

c/o Settlement Administrator

5-112 Elizabeth Street, Suite 289

Toronto, ON M5G 1P5

Phone: 1-855-659-2900

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.EngineSettlement.ca

THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT YOUR CLAIM AND POTENTIALLY

RECEIVE COMPENSATION FROM THIS SETTLEMENT IS

OCTOBER 25, 2022

Submit your claim online at www.EngineSettlement.ca or by mail at the address provided above.

