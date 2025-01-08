Setting New Year's Resolutions? 91% of Canadians believe we should choose progress over perfection

The no. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, MyFitnessPal, helps users embrace sustainable eating habits in the New Year, without the pressure and intensity of an 'all or nothing' mindset

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The new year is here and with it, the push to set and maintain health-focused resolutions. Whether it's the latest diet trend on social media, the guilt that creeps in after holiday festivities, or the long-held belief that this is the one time a year to become a "new you," this kind of pressure is not a sustainable approach to wellness. A recent survey shows that of the 19% of Canadians that tried a fad diet, 43% were not successful in reaching their health goals. The New Year can be a fresh start, which is why MyFitnessPal , the no. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, is encouraging its members to embrace the philosophy of progress over perfection.

Survey Says:

Of those who tried a fad diet and were not successful, 70% say it was because the diet was too restrictive.

24% of Gen Z and Millennials have tried a fad diet.

91% of Canadians surveyed agree that focusing on progress over perfection is the best approach to successfully achieving a health goal.

Rather than restricting or depriving yourself, it's about making intentional choices. By planning your week and tracking your food, you will build realistic, achievable habits that account for the moments when real life happens––setting a foundation not only for today, but for life.

"MyFitnessPal acknowledges the mad fads that have been encouraged over the years in a bid for achieving what society deems 'perfect'," says Head of Nutrition, Melissa Jaeger, RD. "At MyFitnessPal, we encourage striving for progress, not the concept of 'perfection'. Restrictive diets lack sustainability and overall nutrient balance - a few factors that contribute to why 'quick fixes', fad, or restrictive diets aren't the solution to achieving long term health goals. Instead of trying the latest fad or revisiting an old trend - try tracking your foods, building awareness of your nutrition habits, and knowing where you stand with your health. Most importantly, don't let it get in the way of real life. Have a piece of cake on your child's birthday and enjoy some poutine occasionally––because that's real life."

To ensure you always know where you stand when life gets real, Melissa created three tips for a healthy and joyful January.

Add, Don't Subtract

Instead of focusing on what you would cut out from your diet this January, set a goal for what you could add to your diet to help support overall motivation and progress towards health and nutrition goals.

Consider setting a SMART - Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time Bound - goal to increase daily fruit, vegetable, or water intake. Not only can small steps support overall health goals, they can also reframe how we view our diet when it comes to goal setting. An app like MyFitnessPal makes tracking fruit and vegetable intake simple through the My Weekly Report feature, highlighting dietary patterns based on food groups. You can also track daily water intake via the water tracking widget in the app's home screen.

Stay Social While Staying on Track

Life doesn't stop when you set a health goal and it shouldn't have to. Instead of saying no to dinners at restaurants with family or happy hours with friends, account for these moments by logging your meals so you always know where you stand on the journey to meeting your health goals.

"Tracking what you eat can help you understand the impact of your dietary choices, encouraging a healthier and more mindful approach to eating. When you allow room for flexibility, like enjoying a side of fries, you're more likely to stay motivated to keep progressing towards your health goals," says Jaeger.

Don't Put too Much on January or Yourself

Remember that January is just one month out of the year. Just as one meal, snack or beverage isn't going to make or break your progress towards your health goals, the first month of the year isn't the only month to focus on your health goals. Prioritize your health and wellbeing year-round, using tracking tools like MyFitnessPal to gain insight into your dietary habits and learn where you have room for modifications to support your goals.

