SETMAN GROUP'S INNOVATIVE CONVERSION OF COMMERCIAL OFFICE TOWERS TO NEW RESIDENTIAL APARTMENTS NOW WITH OCCUPANCY

Setman Group

Sep 25, 2024, 10:16 ET

The sustainable conversion created 161 modern, loft-style apartments at 30 Duke St. West, repurposing a legacy property to help meet the housing demand in downtown Kitchener.

  • 128 rental units are leasing in the Duke Tower with occupancy now
  • All units are 1 bedroom and feature: 11' ceilings, in-suite laundry, 20' of oversized windows and a fresh air supply system 
  • The innovative construction process saved the main concrete structure

KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - 30 Duke West is one of Kitchener's first successful office to residential conversion stories that has successfully adapted to a changing real estate market. Residents can enjoy the property's conducive "Live, Work, Play" downtown living just steps from the LRT, Victoria Park, City Hall, incredible food and dining, and a lively entertainment scene. The property is a renowned KW landmark. Also on site is the Apollo Cinema, Barber & Craft, The Crazy Canuck Restaurant, and Pretty Pinches & Spa for added convenience.

Watch the full conversion story below:

Denny Cybalski, CEO at Setman Group commented, "It was challenging for the city to understand the vision of our commercial conversion to residential units and differentiating our renovation from new construction. One of the biggest construction obstacles was engineering the existing mechanical systems and separating them from the conversion area".

The newly renovated Duke Tower features eleven-stories with 128 suites and includes amazing building amenities including a secure building with independent (key fob) floor access, underground parking, storage lockers, parcel delivery room, and in-suite laundry.

Environmental Advantages of Conversion vs Demolition

  • No demolition of main building materials ending up in landfill
  • No need to disrupt the land or neighbourhood
  • Redesigned for energy efficiency

Upon reflection, Denny Cybalski, CEO at Setman Group commented, "We are thankful we found the appropriate subtrades with the necessary conversion experience to work with our floor plan design and preserve the 11 ft exposed concrete ceilings".

Setman Group

Setman Group is a real estate development firm dedicated to the prosperity of the communities they invest in. Their vision is to reinvigorate urban neighbourhoods by creating rental spaces where people can live, work and play; leading a balanced lifestyle that contributes to sustainable and thriving communities.

Setman Group

Press Contact: Denny Cybalski, Setman Group, [email protected]

