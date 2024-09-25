SETMAN GROUP'S INNOVATIVE CONVERSION OF COMMERCIAL OFFICE TOWERS TO NEW RESIDENTIAL APARTMENTS NOW WITH OCCUPANCY

Sep 25, 2024, 10:16 ET
The sustainable conversion created 161 modern, loft-style apartments at 30 Duke St. West, repurposing a legacy property to help meet the housing demand in downtown Kitchener.
- 128 rental units are leasing in the Duke Tower with occupancy now
- All units are 1 bedroom and feature: 11' ceilings, in-suite laundry, 20' of oversized windows and a fresh air supply system
- The innovative construction process saved the main concrete structure
KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - 30 Duke West is one of Kitchener's first successful office to residential conversion stories that has successfully adapted to a changing real estate market. Residents can enjoy the property's conducive "Live, Work, Play" downtown living just steps from the LRT, Victoria Park, City Hall, incredible food and dining, and a lively entertainment scene. The property is a renowned KW landmark. Also on site is the Apollo Cinema, Barber & Craft, The Crazy Canuck Restaurant, and Pretty Pinches & Spa for added convenience.
Watch the full conversion story below:
