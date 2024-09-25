SETMAN GROUP'S INNOVATIVE CONVERSION OF COMMERCIAL OFFICE TOWERS TO NEW RESIDENTIAL APARTMENTS NOW WITH OCCUPANCY

Denny Cybalski, CEO at Setman Group commented, "It was challenging for the city to understand the vision of our commercial conversion to residential units and differentiating our renovation from new construction. One of the biggest construction obstacles was engineering the existing mechanical systems and separating them from the conversion area".

The newly renovated Duke Tower features eleven-stories with 128 suites and includes amazing building amenities including a secure building with independent (key fob) floor access, underground parking, storage lockers, parcel delivery room, and in-suite laundry.

Environmental Advantages of Conversion vs Demolition

No demolition of main building materials ending up in landfill

No need to disrupt the land or neighbourhood

Redesigned for energy efficiency

Upon reflection, Denny Cybalski, CEO at Setman Group commented, "We are thankful we found the appropriate subtrades with the necessary conversion experience to work with our floor plan design and preserve the 11 ft exposed concrete ceilings".

Setman Group

Setman Group is a real estate development firm dedicated to the prosperity of the communities they invest in. Their vision is to reinvigorate urban neighbourhoods by creating rental spaces where people can live, work and play; leading a balanced lifestyle that contributes to sustainable and thriving communities.

