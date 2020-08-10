ServiceNow to supply cloud services to the Canadian federal government

This certification enables Government of Canada departments to leverage the Now Platform to accelerate cloud adoption, automate workflows and stand up services quickly and easily.

"In a time when governments are leveraging cloud-based tools to stand up services quickly for Canadians, government departments need to rely on platforms that can protect their most sensitive information," said Marc LeCuyer, General Manager, Canada, ServiceNow. "The Framework Agreement gives the Government of Canada access to ServiceNow's industry-leading digital experiences for IT, customer and employee workflows."

This partnership supports the Government of Canada's socio-economic development mandates. It is part of ServiceNow's goal to help the public sector modernize, drive efficiency and deliver better experiences for employees as well as the citizens and businesses they engage with. ServiceNow can help the government deliver on these commitments with its ability to deploy services and solutions in days – not months or years – and provide government stakeholders the ability to quickly and securely respond to issues, or supply citizen- and business-centric services.

"Combining our expertise in government IT security and infrastructure with the vast capabilities of the Now Platform means we can help Government of Canada stakeholders bridge the gap between the requirement for cloud services and the demand for fast and seamless digital workflow solutions," said Guy Jammes, Executive Vice-President of ipss.

This Framework Agreement will be available to Shared Services Canada and Government of Canada institutions entitled to purchase via Shared Services Canada.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital experiences that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

About IPSS

ipss is a dynamic information security company which offers bilingual comprehensive security services to all levels of government, private, public and financial sectors. Specializing in government security standards and processes as well as procurement strategies, ipss offers its own strategic and tactical consulting and training services. ipss brings together an elite team of the best information security professionals in the industry. Our technical engineers hold recognized credentials and the necessary security clearances to work with all levels of the Canadian Federal Government. For more information, visit: www.ipss.ca.

