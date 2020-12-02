ServiceMax Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering an Exceptional Asset-Centric FSM Customer Experience

"Unlike other field service management offerings that provide no or basic asset management support, the ServiceMax Core solution suite presents a comprehensive mix of both asset-centric and resource-centric modules" said Jeanine Sterling, Industry Director. "Recently, it announced ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce, a solution that is natively built on the Salesforce Field Service platform. Leveraging expert ServiceMax asset-centric capabilities, it will augment the more resource-centric Salesforce FSM offering by delivering a real-time view of current service contracts, installed asset base, and asset performance."

ServiceMax provides a superior ownership experience by delivering convenience, choice, support, and quality. The company recognizes that industry-specific FSM solutions can offer significantly more value than more generic horizontal products, with the medical devices, oil and gas, and OEM manufacturing and dealers sectors as three vertical areas of high interest. Furthermore, ServiceMax has in place a Global Customer Transformation team, which is a group of field service experts that work one-on-one with sales prospects to identify where they are in their digital transformation journey and to map through a recommended solution implementation process, set milestones, and define ROI targets.

ServiceMax has forged numerous partnerships to provide customers a top-tier set of systems integrators and software developers with which to interface. Its current system integrator partners include a rich set of global companies; regional integrators; and strategic partners such as BearingPoint, GE Digital, and Salesforce. By establishing a robust solution-selling relationship early in the sales cycle and building a strong partner network, ServiceMax optimizes its customers' purchase experience.

"ServiceMax continues on a strong growth trajectory fueled by a confluence of factors, including high customer renewal rates, downmarket expansion, strategic acquisitions, its deepening Salesforce partnership, and a customer-focused set of priorities and initiatives," noted Sterling. "ServiceMax has more than 400,000 users in over 450 companies and currently manages over 250 million assets, strengthening brand awareness and building an impressive set of reference customers."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who became brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, this Award recognizes a company's increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax's mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As the recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax's mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visit www.servicemax.com.

