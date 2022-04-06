Representatives from Bryant center and Make-A-Wish Canada recognized partnership at a check presentation event on April 4

WINDSOR, ON , April 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Bryant Heating & Cooling Service Experts announces a $75,000 gift to Make-A-Wish ® Foundation Canada in celebration of the center's 100 years in business in Windsor, Ontario. The funds will go directly toward granting wishes to children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

Bryant Heating & Cooling Co. Ltd., founded in early 1921 by the Bryant family of Windsor, originally specialized in the manufacture of automated stoking systems for coal-fed boilers. By the outbreak of World War II, Bryant was one of the largest employers in the City of Windsor and as the 1940s ended, innovation in the heating and cooling industry led the Bryant family to sell the business to one of their long-time employees, who shifted the company's focus to residential air conditioning over the next four decades. Bryant has been affiliated with Service Experts since 1998.

"Service Experts has a long history of giving back to the communities where we operate," said Randall Barnes, Regional Marketing Manager - Canada & Northeast U.S. at Service Experts. "Make-A-Wish Foundation Canada does such meaningful work to support children diagnosed with critical illnesses, and we're honored to support that work with this gift in celebration of the Bryant center's centennial milestone."

Every year, approximately 27,000 children are diagnosed with a critical illness. Make-A-Wish seeks to renew hope, uplift spirits, and encourage the belief in the impossible by giving kids the strength to fight against—and even overcome—a critical illness. Make-A-Wish fulfills life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses and Service Experts is proud to continue its support of the organization. To date, the company has donated more than $1 million to Make-A-Wish, granting more than 100 wishes.

Rosie and Lydia are two of many recipients of such wishes. Rosie is an 8-year-old who was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2018, and wished to have a big koala bear playhouse, and Lydia is a 17-year-old who was diagnosed with a rare bone marrow failure disorder when she was 11. Lydia wished to have a French Bulldog and named the dog "Wish."

"We are grateful to Service Experts for this generous gift," said Meaghan Stovel McKnight, CEO of Make-A-Wish Canada. "Their support will help us continue our mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, many of whom view the wish as a pivotal moment in their healing journey and a much-needed source of hope and joy for their entire family."

