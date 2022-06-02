Sernova Opens the Market

Sernova Corp is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative therapeutic technologies to deliver a 'functional cure' for chronic diseases, including insulin-dependent diabetes, thyroid disease, and blood disorders like hemophilia A. An ongoing Phase I/II study at the University of Chicago has treated the first 6 patients with type 1 diabetes using its implantable Cell Pouch™ therapy device. The longest patient has now achieved 25 months with no insulin injections needed and a second patient has been insulin independent for over seven months. Sernova and Evotec recently entered into an option and licensing partnership to develop an implantable off-the-shelf iPSC-based beta cell replacement therapy to provide Sernova an unlimited supply of insulin-producing cells for use with its Cell Pouch System to treat potentially millions of patients with insulin-dependent diabetes.