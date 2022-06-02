Sernova Opens the Market
Jun 02, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Dr. Philip Toleikis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sernova Corp. (TSXV: SVA) and his team joined Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Sernova Corp is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative therapeutic technologies to deliver a 'functional cure' for chronic diseases, including insulin-dependent diabetes, thyroid disease, and blood disorders like hemophilia A. An ongoing Phase I/II study at the University of Chicago has treated the first 6 patients with type 1 diabetes using its implantable Cell Pouch™ therapy device. The longest patient has now achieved 25 months with no insulin injections needed and a second patient has been insulin independent for over seven months. Sernova and Evotec recently entered into an option and licensing partnership to develop an implantable off-the-shelf iPSC-based beta cell replacement therapy to provide Sernova an unlimited supply of insulin-producing cells for use with its Cell Pouch System to treat potentially millions of patients with insulin-dependent diabetes.
