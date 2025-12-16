Serious Influenza Cases are Growing Rapidly in December

Hospitals Urge Eligible Ontarians to Get Vaccinated Quickly

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - "As Ontarians prepare for the holiday season, Ontario hospitals are seeing a serious rise in influenza across the province. Flu season is officially here, and cases are steadily increasing – as well as hospitalizations. In response, the Ontario Hospital Association is urging all eligible Ontarians to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting vaccinated as soon as possible.

While COVID-19 and RSV cases remain fairly stable, influenza cases are up significantly. For the week of December 12th, the daily number of confirmed patients with the flu was up by 150%. Hospital admissions were up by 84% and the number of newly confirmed admissions to the ICU had increased by 127%. Influenza A positivity is now higher than any of the last three seasons, with increases across all age groups.

Earlier this month, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, called on everyone to take all necessary steps to protect themselves and their loved ones this holiday season by ensuring vaccines are up to date. Updating your vaccinations not only keeps your families and communities safe and happy during the holidays, but it also helps alleviate pressure on our health-care system.

The flu shot remains one of the most effective ways to protect ourselves against influenza. Every year, the vaccine is developed to cover multiple strains. Even if the flu vaccine is not a perfect match for circulating strains, it remains the best defense against severe illness, hospitalization and other potential complications. With flu cases expected to peak as early as mid-December in some regions and given that the vaccine takes about two weeks to reach full effectiveness, getting vaccinated now is crucial to ensure you are protected when virus circulation is at its highest.

During this time of year, it's also vital to be handwashing regularly, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home when you're sick and complying with mask mandates within individual hospitals, as warranted, to avoid the continued spread of respiratory illnesses."

Anthony Dale, President and CEO, Ontario Hospital Association

Established in 1924, the OHA serves as the voice of the province's public hospitals, supporting them through advocacy, knowledge translation and member engagement, labour relations, and data and analytics with the goal of helping hospitals build a better health system. The OHA is also attuned to the broader strategic questions facing the future of the province's health care system and we work to ensure Ontario's hospitals have a voice in shaping this longer-term vision.

