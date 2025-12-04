Ontario Hospitals Named National Leaders in Health Research and Excellence

Hospitals Recognized for Consistent Role in Canadian Health Care Advancements and Innovation

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's hospitals have once again been recognized as national leaders in the health research industry, with 20 institutions named among Canada's Top 40 Research Hospitals in 2025. This consistent achievement highlights the province's significant role in health innovation and the crucial contribution of its hospitals to Canada's overall economy.

The annual ranking, compiled by Research Infosource Inc., recognizes institutions based on their overall investment in research. These vital funds, sourced primarily from philanthropy, government, and industry, are instrumental in fueling the innovative research initiatives conducted within each hospital.

"Along with high-quality patient care, Ontario's hospitals also function as key hubs for discovery, clinical validation and commercialization," said Anthony Dale, President and CEO of the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA). "This annual distinction confirms their essential role in the health and prosperity of Canadians and underscores their work in advancing health innovations that benefit patients and the economy."

Ontario's leading institutions are driving medical breakthroughs and attracting substantial investment for critical research. In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, Ontario's research hospitals secured more than $2.23 billion in research funding, 42 per cent of which was driven by hospital internal revenue and foundations. This support fuels a vibrant ecosystem of more than 27,000 highly skilled researchers, trainees and staff, leading to the commercialization of more than 70 products and approximately 300 intellectual property disclosures that same year.

The federal government's recent budget has demonstrated strong recognition of the role of Canada's research ecosystem and is clear about its intent to attract more world-class talent to Canada. Now, the real measure of success will be how to leverage these investments to deliver transformational health care.

"Ontario hospitals combine direct patient care with advanced research, creating an unparalleled environment for innovation," said Dale. "Continued support from the federal government allows us to put the results of this research into action – from life-saving treatments to new medical technologies – right here, in Canada, which leads to job creation, ownership of intellectual property and improved health-care services."

By strengthening Canada's talent pipeline and research funding, Canada is solidifying its leadership role in health innovation. With consistent leadership from Ontario's hospitals, these investments will ensure Canada is home to world-class patient care and breakthrough innovations for decades ahead.

The following Ontario hospitals have been named among Canada's Top 40 Research Hospitals for 2025:

University Health Network

Hospital for Sick Children

Hamilton Health Sciences

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

The Ottawa Hospital

Unity Health Toronto

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

London Health Sciences Centre

Sinai Health

St. Joseph's Health Care London

St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton

Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario

Kingston Health Sciences Centre

Baycrest

Women's College Hospital

Bruyère Health

The Royal

Trillium Health Partners

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

Hôpital Montfort

Ontario Hospital Association

Established in 1924, the OHA serves as the voice of the province's public hospitals, supporting them through advocacy, knowledge translation and member engagement, labour relations, and data and analytics with the goal of helping hospitals build a better health system. The OHA is also attuned to the broader strategic questions facing the future of the province's health care system and we work to ensure Ontario's hospitals have a voice in shaping this longer-term vision.

SOURCE Ontario Hospital Association

For more information, please contact: Michelle MacLeod Hourigan, Ontario Hospital Association, [email protected]