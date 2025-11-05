Ontario's Hospitals Welcome Federal Budget Investments to Strengthen Research and Health Care

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - "The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) welcomes the Government of Canada's budget investment of $1 billion to recruit global research talent to Canada. This investment will help strengthen Canada's research industry and position our country as a global leader in health innovation and discovery.

A strong health care system is foundational to strengthening Canada's economy. The OHA supports the creation of a $50 billion federal fund to support local infrastructure– which will include hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care centres and medical schools. These investments come at a critical time for Ontario hospitals and will help them continue to provide the highest quality care to patients across the province.

Ontario's hospitals are top drivers of health research in Canada, another dimension of a stronger economy. Nineteen of Canada's top research hospitals are in Ontario. This $1 billion investment will strengthen Ontario's capacity to attract leading researchers to the province who will play a key role in advancing patient care, developing new treatments, and driving innovation across the health system.

Ontario's hospitals also appreciate the Government of Canada's continued support of Canada's federal granting councils, including the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC). Hospital-based research is one of Canada's greatest assets thanks to shared investment.

Finally, investments toward the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) are welcome as Ontario hospitals will be seeking to adopt and develop AI. The OHA and Ontario's 135 hospitals look forward to continued collaboration with the Government of Canada as we work to strengthen Canada's prosperity and economic growth."

- Anthony Dale, President and CEO, Ontario Hospital Association

