Serge Savard creates a $5M fund for student athletes at the Université de Sherbrooke

"I have to juggle my class time with training, group projects, and studies. By the end of the week, I have no time to work. I feel so fortunate to have a scholarship that lets me focus on my goals. In addition to helping me financially, this recognition also motivates me to be a better athlete and to succeed in my program," said Emma Bergeron, a student in early childhood and elementary education and a member of the Vert & Or women's volleyball team.

This is what prompted Serge Savard, former captain and general manager of the Montreal Canadiens and President of the Corporation études-sports de Sherbrooke, to invest in this cause: "I have been committed to student athletes for many years. I see all the hard work they put in to excel every day in both their studies and their sport. I realized how big an impact a scholarship could have on their journeys, and I decided to do more by doubling my assistance to Vert & Or athletes with this $5-million fund."

"Serge Savard has been involved for over ten years with student athletes at the Université de Sherbrooke. He is a very active and appreciated member of the Vert & Or family. His vision, determination and commitment have helped our athletes make great progress. The Serge Savard Fund is excellent news for our institution and especially our students who excel in sports and who will be able to afford to pursue their dreams. Now, UdeS has a generous fund dedicated to its student athletes," said Dr. Pierre Cossette, Rector of UdeS. "I would like to thank him personally for his contribution and for the example that he has set for our athletes in terms of his achievements and the values he embodies."

Both the rector of UdeS and Serge Savard mentioned that this fund will enhance the appeal of the university's existing sports and academic programs.

The Fund was launched during the very first edition of the Serge Savard Invitational benefit golf tournament at the Club de golf Islesmere in Laval. Nearly 200 golfers came to play with about 30 celebrities from Quebec's hockey and entertainment industries, such as former hockey players Larry Robinson, Peter Mahovlich, Guy Lapointe and Yvan Cournoyer and comedy actors Jean-Michel Anctil and Louis Morissette. Several of Mr. Savard's famous teammates who won the Stanley Cup with him also took part in the event.

Facts about the Vert & Or

470 student athletes from all faculties.

8 high-level teams: track and field, cross-country running, football, swimming, men and women's soccer, men and women's volleyball.

8 sports clubs: badminton, cheerleading, golf, men and women's rugby, tennis, men and women's ultimate frisbee.

About the Université de Sherbrooke

The Université de Sherbrooke (UdeS) is one of Quebec's three major research hubs. Recognized for its innovation, UdeS is a leading partner of upper-level and regional governments to promote social, cultural and economic development. It also stands out through strong growth in its research activities in recent years, its success in technology transfer, as well as its initiatives in entrepreneurship and open innovation in collaboration with industry and the social sector.

