SERENO WELLNESS AND SPA JOINS DERMAPURE

Represents sixth clinic in British Colombia for Dermapure Group

MONTREAL, May 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Dermapure Group ("Dermapure") is pleased to announce its partnership with Sereno Wellness and Spa located in South Surrey, BC in The Shops of Morgan Crossing. Founded by Sandra Fikus and under the medical direction of Dr. Bernice Brits, Sereno Wellness and Spa is recognized as one of South Surrey's most advanced medical spas and wellness centres. This partnership allows the Group to strengthen its position in the British Columbia market with a sixth location, bringing the total number up to 25 clinics for the Dermapure Group, leader in aesthetic medicine in Canada.

With over 25 years of business experience and sharing the same values of kindness, respect, teamwork and courage as Dermapure, Sandra Fikus, owner of Sereno Wellness and Spa, has entered this partnership in order to expand her service offering to her loyal clientele in the heart of South Surrey.

"We are delighted to welcome Sandra and her great team to our Dermapure family! Combining our strengths to serve this region will enhance the offering for the loyal clientele. It is an honour that she believes in our concept and chose to partner with us" says Marilyne Gagné, President of Dermapure.

"Joining the Dermapure Group, whom shares the same values and culture that has allowed our medical spa to flourish creates new opportunities for growth, while also allowing my teams to continue to grow, to gain expertise and to offer a service worthy of the reputation of the Dermapure Group" says Sandra Fikus.

"We feel privileged that Sandra and her team at Sereno Wellness and Spa have chosen to join our Group. We share the same passion for the medical aesthetic industry and a strong desire to continually elevate patients' experience and achieve the highest standard of care. This partnership continues to position us as a leader in the Canadian market" says Francis Maheu, CEO and Co-Founder of Functionalab Group.

About Dermapure

The Dermapure Group is a network of aesthetic medicine clinics specializing in rejuvenation that offers comprehensive treatment plans combining advanced technologies, cosmeceuticals and nutritional supplements to prevent the signs of aging. With its unique consultation process, Dermapure offers targeted solutions to improve all aspects of skin on the face and body. A "Gym for the Skin" where patients have the confidence to achieve natural results. Dermapure is part of the Functionalab Group.

About the Functionalab Group

The Functionalab Group is a brand developer in the beauty sector that focuses on two very promising segments: aesthetic medicine with its network established under the Dermapure and Project Skin MD banners, as well as its Functionalab professional skin care line, and the dermo-cosmetic sector with its Jouviance line, available in pharmacies. With its evolution in two distinct distribution networks, the Functionalab Group brings innovation and know-how to each of the professional and retail markets:

Dermapure and Project Skin MD collectively represent a leading network of aesthetic medicine clinics offering an approach to skin care that combines cutting-edge technologies with Functionalab and SkinCeuticals cosmeceutical products.

Developed by a dermatologist, Jouviance is a Canadian dermo-cosmetic brand distributed in more than 3,500 outlets in Canada , at CVS Pharmacies in the United States and in Asia .

Functionalab Group has been ranked as one of Canada's top fastest growing companies by GROWTH LIST for five consecutive years, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and was a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Grand Prize in 2016 and 2021.

For more information on the Functionalab Group and our brands, visit: www.functionalabgroup.com.

SOURCE Dermapure Group

For further information: For information or an interview: Marilyne Gagné, President and Founder of Dermapure, 1-819-570-5576, [email protected]