One of sport's greatest champions joins Canada's first WNBA team's ownership group

TORONTO, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Serena Williams, one of the world's most celebrated athletes, will be a new owner of the Tempo, the team announced today.

Williams joins the team's ownership group alongside Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures.

One of sport's greatest champions joins Canada’s first WNBA team’s ownership group

"I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo," said Serena Williams. "This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women's sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy."

Williams made her professional debut in Canada in 1995, kick-starting a record-setting career that saw her claim 73 WTA Tour-level singles titles, including 23 major women's singles titles — the most in the Open Era.

"Serena is a champion," explains Teresa Resch, President, Tempo Basketball Club. "She's the greatest athlete of all time, and her impact on this team and this country is going to be incredible. She's set the bar for women in sport, business and the world - and her commitment to using that success to create opportunities for other women is inspiring - we're thrilled to be marking the lead-up to International Women's Day with this announcement."

As part of her ownership role, Williams will contribute to bringing the Tempo to life visually. She'll play an active role in future jersey designs and will help forge unique merchandise collaborations with the team.

"Serena Williams is an icon, a role model and a force for change in the world" Tanenbaum concludes. "She's earned every bit of her incredible success with hard work, tenacity and determination in the face of countless challenges. She exemplifies the very best of what the Tempo stand for - we couldn't be more honoured to have Serena in our court."

The Tempo will begin playing at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in 2026, and will also host regular-season games across Canada. More information about the team, including details on how to register for the Season Ticket Waitlist, is available at tempo.wnba.com.

Williams' investment in the team is pending final league approval.

About Toronto Tempo

In May 2024, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced its expansion into Canada by awarding Toronto an expansion team, the league's first outside the United States. The new team, owned by Kilmer Sports Ventures, will begin play in the 2026 season as the WNBA's 14th franchise. Sephora Canada is the team's first announced founding partner. Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures and a 30-year veteran of building championship-caliber teams, is also Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors and Chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Toronto Raptors, NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, MLS' Toronto FC and other professional sports franchises. Under his leadership, the Raptors won their first NBA championship in 2019.

SOURCE Toronto Tempo

For additional information about the Toronto Tempo, please contact: Angela Maxwell, Craft Public Relations, [email protected] | 416-702-6243; For additional information about Serena Williams, please contact: Court Barrett, [email protected]