TORONTO TEMPO ANNOUNCES TURBOTAX CANADA AS NEWEST TEAM PARTNER

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's first WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo, is proud to announce TurboTax Canada as its newest team partner. The collaboration tips off with a fan-first initiative -- the Mascot Aura Audit, powered by TurboTax -- inviting Canadians to help co-create the mascot's official playbook and craft the ultimate game-day experience.

The interactive fan initiative invites Canadians to answer a wide range of questions designed to personalize every aspect of the team mascot's official playbook -- from pregame rituals and signature celebrations to halftime antics and jumbotron moments. Fan responses will shape how the team's mascot brings energy to the court in 2026.

"We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Canada's first WNBA team," says Gah-Yee Won, Head of Marketing, Consumer Group, Intuit Canada. "With the Mascot Aura Audit, our experts will crunch the numbers in true TurboTax style, analyzing fan input with the same care and confidence Canadians rely on at tax time. Whether it's helping Canadians file their taxes or helping fans co-design their game-day experience, we're excited to rally the fans who make this team truly special!"

Energizing the program is Lilly Singh , Chief Hype Officer and member of the Tempo ownership group, who will rally fans on social media to take part in the Mascot Aura Audit.

"We're thrilled to welcome TurboTax to the Tempo family," said Lisa Ferkul, Chief Revenue Officer, Tempo Basketball Club. "From day one, we've said this is Canada's team -- and like any great play, creating the ultimate fan experience is a team effort. Through the Mascot Aura Audit, powered by TurboTax, every fan's input will help define how our mascot -- and our fans -- show up together for our inaugural season. With TurboTax's personalized help and expert guidance, we're excited to bring fans into the game in a whole new way."

Fans can visit tempobasketball.com to participate in the Mascot Aura Audit before November 26, 2025, helping build the mascot's official game-day playbook, one powered by the collective spirit of Canadian fans. The Tempo's mascot will be officially unveiled in 2026.

The Tempo will begin playing at Coca-Cola Coliseum in 2026 and will also host regular-season games in both Montreal and Vancouver. More information about the team is available at tempobasketball.com.

