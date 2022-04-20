Serena Ryder to honour David Suzuki at CJF Awards

Ryder is a platinum-selling artist who has received six JUNO awards, a MuchMusic Video Award and a Canadian Screen Award in 2013. In 2021, Canada's Walk of Fame recognized her with its distinguished Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour.

She is also an advocate for mental wellness and received the Margaret Trudeau Mental Health Advocacy Award in 2018. Her recent album, The Art of Falling Apart, explores her personal mental wellness journey.

"I am thrilled to perform in honour of David Suzuki at the upcoming CJF Awards," says Ryder. "David is an inspirational journalist and person, and we can all learn from the way he cares about the world around him."

David Suzuki will receive the tribute honour in recognition of his exceptional career in science broadcasting and commitment to informing Canadians about the climate-change crisis.

Hosting the ceremony is long-time CBC Radio fixture and community advocate Matt Galloway, host of The Current on CBC Radio One.

The awards ceremony will also feature opening remarks by Margaret Atwood.

In addition to the CJF Tribute to Suzuki, awards to be presented at the ceremony include the:

CJFJackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism;

CJF Lifetime Achievement Award;

Landsberg Award;

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting; and

CJF-Meta Journalism Project Digital News Innovation Award.

Fellowships to be recognized include the:

CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships;

CJF Black Journalism Fellowships Program; and

Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award.

For more details on the June 7 ceremony, visit the CJF Awards site .

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics, and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training, and research.

