Serena & Lily Expands Partnership with Bamboo Rose to Enhance Retail Planning with TotalPLM™

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Serena & Lily , the home furnishings brand known for fresh and enduring design, has expanded its partnership with Bamboo Rose to integrate the company's AI-powered planning capabilities with the TotalPLM™ platform. The move is part of Serena & Lily's initiative to modernize and streamline retail planning operations across the business.

Already a PLM customer, Serena & Lily has streamlined product development and tech pack creation. The company recognized the need for a more strategic and connected planning process. Reliance on Excel-based buy plans, limited forecasting accuracy, and fragmented inventory visibility prompted the search for a robust solution.

By using planning capabilities with TotalPLM, Serena & Lily is poised to:

Eliminate manual planning efforts and improve SKU-level forecasting.

Gain a single source of truth across buy plans, inventory, and fulfillment.

Enable proactive scenario planning and strengthen cross-functional collaboration.

Reduce overstocking and understocking with advanced AI-driven analytics.

"Delivering exceptional design and customer experience starts with strong internal alignment," said Moid Alwy, COO at Serena & Lily. "With TotalPLM's comprehensive planning capabilities, we're laying the groundwork for more accurate forecasting, improved inventory visibility, and faster, smarter decisions. We expect these capabilities to drive meaningful gains in efficiency, margin, and overall business performance as we scale."

"This milestone with Serena & Lily reinforces the value of continuous innovation across the TotalPLM platform," said Matt Stevens, CEO of Bamboo Rose. "Our comprehensive planning solution combines AI, dynamic reporting, and modular flexibility to fuel smarter decisions, empower more accurate plans and forecasts, and ultimately deliver stronger financial results. We're honored to play a part in Serena & Lily's continued success."

TotalPLM by Bamboo Rose supports end-to-end retail planning—from merchandise planning through allocation and replenishment—all within a single, connected platform. The estimated business impact for Serena & Lily includes a projected return of $3M to $8M over three years, driven by better planning accuracy, improved inventory management, and enhanced support for global sourcing and fulfillment.

Upcoming Webinar – Meet the New Era of Retail Planning

Join Bamboo Rose on Thursday, September 11, at 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST for a free webinar showcasing the latest innovations in Bamboo Rose Planning, part of the TotalPLM™ end-to-end retail management platform. Discover how leading brands are using these tools to align teams, move faster, and plan with clarity. Sign up here .

About Serena & Lily



Serena & Lily is a home furnishings brand whose collection is an invitation to decorate and celebrate homes with character. From proprietary patterns and an iconic color palette to natural materials that become more beautiful over time, Serena & Lily's style embodies a distinctively optimistic point of view. The company's offering spans furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs and outdoor, and has a strong online presence and retail locations across the U.S. Learn more at serenaandlily.com .

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is a global leader in enterprise retail technology solutions. TotalPLM™ is the most comprehensive Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, integrating Planning and Merchandising, Creative Collaboration, Product Development, Sourcing, Supplier Relationship Management, Purchase Order Management, and Global Trade Management — all powered by AI-fueled Decision Intelligence. Built for scalability and agility, the Bamboo Rose platform helps retailers and brands like Serena & Lily optimize operations, drive margin growth, and meet evolving industry demands. Learn more at bamboorose.com or visit us on LinkedIn .

