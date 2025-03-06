Bamboo Rose TotalPLM™ to Provide Wakefern Food Corp. with New Technology Platform to Enhance Own Brand Development

BOSTON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bamboo Rose today announced plans for Wakefern Food Corp. to adopt its TotalPLM™ product development and supply chain platform. This new collaboration represents an expansion of Bamboo Rose's work with the supermarket cooperative and is designed to enhance the development of Wakefern's popular Own Brand offerings across its 365+ stores.

Bamboo Rose TotalPLM™ to Enhance Wakefern’s Own Brand Development

By utilizing Bamboo Rose TotalPLM for product development, sourcing, and supplier relationship management, Wakefern aims to drive top-line revenue growth, expand its Own Brand penetration, and maximize product launch success while reducing costs.

"At Wakefern, we are committed to delivering the best products to our customers," said Pam Ofri, Director of Own Brands at Wakefern Food Corp. "Working with Bamboo Rose enables us to streamline product development, improve supplier collaboration, and speed up time to market for our value-driven, award-winning line of store brands that includes Bowl & Basket, Wholesome Pantry, and Paperbird. We're excited to see the positive impact this new technology will have on our customers, brands, and business."

Bamboo Rose's TotalPLM platform improves operational efficiency, enhances innovation, and accelerates product development. The platform provides improved visibility, better cross-team collaboration, and more efficient supplier management, ensuring timely, compliant product delivery for Own Brands.



Through this collaboration, Wakefern expects to optimize product development and sourcing for its value-driven Own Brands, improving both time to market and enhancing overall Own Brands strategy.

'Wakefern is widely recognized for its focus on quality and a relentless drive to meet the needs of its retail and wholesale customers," said Matt Stevens, CEO of Bamboo Rose. "We're deeply humbled to be chosen to simplify complex product development, accelerate innovation, and support strong business results."

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises nearly 45 members who today independently own and operate 365 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Fairway Market, Gourmet Garage, Dearborn Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com .

About Bamboo Rose



Bamboo Rose is a global leader in enterprise retail technology solutions. TotalPLM™ is the most comprehensive and innovative Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, seamlessly integrating Planning and Merchandising, Creative Collaboration, Product Development, Sourcing, Supplier Relationship Management, Purchase Order Management, and Global Trade Management - empowered by AI-driven Decision Intelligence. Serving 30% of the world's top grocers, Bamboo Rose helps food retailers and brands centralize data, enhance collaboration, and drive business success. The company recently announced its acquisitions of Verteego and Foresight Retail , and an enterprise sourcing project with Walmart . Visit bamboorose.com or find us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/bamboorose/ to learn more.

