Bamboo Rose to Unveil Breakthrough Decision Intelligence Across TotalPLM™ at NRF 2026

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bamboo Rose , a leading end-to-end solution for product development and supply chain management, will unveil new Decision Intelligence advancements across its AI-native TotalPLM™ platform at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show, January 11-13 in New York City. With AI front and center at NRF, Bamboo Rose will demonstrate how Decision Intelligence transforms TotalPLM data into actionable insights that reduce manual work, accelerate speed to market, and boost sell-through and margins.

Bamboo Rose enters NRF with strong momentum following a standout 2025 , including over two dozen new enterprise customer wins -- Fanatics, Petco, and Target among them. The company achieved a customer retention rate exceeding 96% and expanded partnerships with leading retailers and brands.

Bamboo Rose's latest Decision Intelligence extends across the full product lifecycle, reducing manual work, speeding product creation, and enabling smarter decisions with unified, trusted data. Embedded throughout design, planning, development, sourcing, and supply chain operations, it turns small improvements into big gains in cost, speed, and compliance.

"After a standout year of growth and customer wins, retailers are telling us they need to work smarter, not harder," said Matt Stevens, CEO of Bamboo Rose. "Decision Intelligence turns TotalPLM's real-time data into faster, smarter decisions, cutting manual work and improving sell-through and margins. NRF is the perfect moment to see it in action."

"AI is no longer just a strategic advantage, it's a commercial imperative," said Rupert Schiessl, Chief AI and Strategy Officer at Bamboo Rose. "We embed intelligence and automation into product development, sourcing, and supply chain operations, where decisions matter most. At NRF, we'll show how AI agents work with teams to drive faster, smarter decisions while securely connecting with TotalPLM through our agent-first architecture."

What's New for NRF 2026

AI-Powered Decision Intelligence Workflows

Bamboo Rose is introducing AI-powered Decision Intelligence workflows that bring predictive planning, automated creation, intelligent sourcing, compliance insights, and document understanding together into a unified, cross-platform experience. With embedded optimization and a natural-language Co-Pilot, these capabilities accelerate decisions and strengthen resilience across the entire product lifecycle.

Guided Decision Intelligence Demos

Visitors can explore guided demos showing how these workflows automate and accelerate real-world decision-making from early planning through execution.

Agent-first Architecture for CIOs

CIOs and CDOs will see how Bamboo Rose's agent-first architecture activates AI agents across product development, sourcing, and supply chain operations to drive faster, smarter decisions.

See TotalPLM in action at NRF 2026

Experience AI in action at NRF 2026! Visit Booth #4042, January 11-13, and schedule a demo to see how TotalPLM, powered by Decision Intelligence, can transform your product lifecycle and supply chain operations.

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is a global leader in enterprise retail technology solutions. TotalPLM™ is the most comprehensive Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, integrating Planning and Merchandising, Creative Collaboration, Product Development, Sourcing, Supplier Relationship Management, Purchase Order Management, and Global Trade Management -- all powered by AI-fueled Decision Intelligence. Built for scalability and agility, the Bamboo Rose platform helps retailers and brands optimize operations, drive margin growth, and meet evolving industry demands. Learn more at bamboorose.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

