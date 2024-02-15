Seraj Beirut 1990 to launch a memorable Lebanese experience in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - After the successful opening of the first revitalized outlet in Erbil-Iraq, Seraj Beirut 1990 is eyeing the Canadian market with promising plans to bring the authentic and delicious flavours of Lebanese Street Food to the Canadian neighbourhoods. Seraj Beirut 1990 is also undertaking an aggressive international growth strategy across Bahrain, selected European markets and other parts of the globe.

The menu boasts mouthwatering delicacies found in the vibrant streets of Beirut (CNW Group/Seraj Beirut 1990)

"Canadians will love our mouth-watering menu, that is inspired by traditional recipes and cooking methods, passed down from generation to generation in Lebanon," said Salim Itani, General Manager of Seraj Beirut 1990. "We use only the best and freshest ingredients to create our dishes, which are bursting with flavour and aroma. Our goal is to provide our customers with an authentic and satisfying Lebanese street food experience that will make them come back for more."

Vegetarian and Vegan options are rich among the offerings, with some of the signature dishes that guests can find at Seraj Beirut 1990 include Falafel, Fatteh, Foul, Hummus, Fattoush, and a variety of Lebanese street food sandwiches, all served with pita bread, tangy tahini sauce, and crunchy pickles. One of the most popular items on the menu is falafel, which is made from a blend of ground fava beans, fresh herbs, and spices, and fried to perfection. Guests will enjoy the customization experience of several menu items to their preferred palette in a warm and inviting Mediterranean environment. Our friendly staff will guide them through the process and ensure they have a satisfying and memorable meal.

"Seraj Beirut 1990 is more than just a restaurant! It is a place where you can share memorable moments with your friends and family while indulging in the rich and diverse culinary heritage of Lebanon," said Khaled Pharaon, Franchise Partner Iraq and Kurdistan, Seraj Beirut 1990. "I have always loved Lebanese street food, and I wanted to share this passion with others. Seraj Beirut 1990 is not just a restaurant; it is a community. A community of food lovers, who appreciate the quality and authenticity of Lebanese cuisine."

Seraj Beirut 1990: "Where every bite is a delight, and every visit is a memorable Lebanese experience, memories are made, stories are told and love is abundantly grown."

For further information and inquiries, please contact Salim Itani, General Manager, Seraj Beirut 1990, at [email protected] or visit our website at www.serajbeirut.com.

