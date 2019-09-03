September is Arthritis Awareness Month

Arthritis is an invisible disease and it is much more serious than most people think. It is also plagued by misconceptions – like the belief that arthritis only involves minor aches and pains and only impacts older people. To dispel some of these stereotypes, Arthritis Research Canada's September awareness campaign will include the following:

REDDIT AMA

On September 4th at 11am PDT, join Arthritis Research Canada and Team Canada, Olympic snowboarder Spencer O'Brien for a Reddit AMA or "Ask Me Anything." O'Brien was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis at age 25 and thought she might never snowboard again. Find out how she went from what she thought would be a career-ending diagnosis to being back on top of her sport.

FACEBOOK CONTEST

Enter our Facebook contest to win a $50 Tim Hortons gift card and help create awareness about arthritis and the critical need for life-saving arthritis research. All you have to do is answer a question correctly and "like" Arthritis Research Canada's contest post.

SOCIAL MEDIA

No one understands arthritis better than those who live and breathe it every day. From patients to family members to researchers and physicians, Arthritis Research Canada will share stories and facts about arthritis throughout September. Share our posts and help us create awareness about this life-altering disease. Twitter: @Arthritis_ARC | Facebook: @arthritisarc

FALL NEWSLETTER

Arthritis can affect the whole family. Hear from a spouse coping with his wife's rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis. Meet a woman diagnosed with a form of arthritis so rare that the average physician might only come across one case in his or her entire career. Learn about the connection between youth sports injuries and early onset osteoarthritis and OA prevention from Dr. Jackie Whittaker. And go behind the scenes of arthritis research with Arthritis Research Canada's executive director to learn about alternatives to joint replacement surgery. Read our newsletter here after September 5: https://www.arthritisresearch.ca/news/newsletters/

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research centre in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Led by world-renowned rheumatologist, Dr. John Esdaile, Arthritis Research Canada's scientific team of over 100 are creating a future where people living with arthritis are empowered to triumph over pain and disability. With centres located in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec, Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis and treatment, and quality of life issues.

SOURCE Arthritis Research Canada

For further information: or to arrange an interview, please contact: Heather Caulder, Marketing and Communications Coordinator, Arthritis Research Canada, 604-207-4010 or hcaulder@arthritisresearch.ca

Related Links

http://www.arthritisresearch.ca/

