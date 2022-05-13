sept24 Becomes the Largest HR Marketing Agency in Canada

sept24 positions itself as a change agent in the dialogue and experience between employers and talent in the marketplace. Since its creation on September 24, 2004 by Louis-Philippe Péloquin, the agency has evolved, established a solid methodology, acquired outstanding talent and shared its vision in 22 countries with a growing number of global organizations and HR and marketing professionals. We say no to closed minds. We proudly bear our colours. We only accept projects we believe in.

The freedom, trust and autonomy we give our employees are the pillars of our creativity.

With offices in Montreal, Sherbrooke and a hub in Vancouver, the motto is the same everywhere: "The freedom, trust and autonomy we give our employees are the pillars of our creativity," explains Louis-Philippe Péloquin. Our secret: we hire the right people, then we give them the space they need to exploit their talents. We put our energy where it counts, in wanting to change the working world for the better.''

Over the past few years, the agency has signed big names in HR Marketing such as Desjardins, Radio-Canada, Vidéotron, Hydro-Québec, Via Rail and BRP. Implementing employer brands, diversity and inclusion plans, recruitment campaigns and candidate and employee engagement plans is what drives the agency forward. Employer branding is not something you can improvise. It requires openness, sincerity and determination.

In these times of labour shortages and major market fluctuations, this expertise is more valuable than ever. Louis-Philippe Péloquin explains, "We excel at helping Quebec and Canadian companies improve everything that motivates their employees. We are responding to a need, and we have this visceral need to contribute to building a more humane work environment, where everyone, managers and employees, are happier and more fulfilled at work. That's what we stand for."

sept24 aims to become the largest HR Marketing Agency in North America by 2025.

SOURCE sept24 Communications Marketing

For further information: Kareen Emery, Vice-President, 514-246-2263, [email protected]