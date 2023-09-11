SEOBROTHERS wins Affiliate of the Year at SiGMA

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - On September 4, 2023, SEOBROTHERS, the company that manages CasinoCanada, won one of the most prestigious categories, "Affiliate of the Year", at the Sigma CIS Awards in Limassol, Cyprus.

They were honoured during a glitzy affair during what was an extravagant gala night.

It follows sharply off the back of winning the Affiliate Agency of the Year distinction at the AffPapa Awards earlier in the year. At the same time, they have also received a nomination in the Best Affiliate in the Central and Eastern European Region category as part of the Gaming Tech Awards to be held at the end of the month.

Why They Won

SEOBROTHERS are the operating agency behind several exceptionally successful affiliate sites, including CasinoCanada and MightyTips.

Their mission statement is simple: "We grow websites, outpace competitors, and generate profit."

In all three metrics, the company appear to have been performing above and beyond their remit, and an expansive selection of SiGMA judges agree, which is why they are emerging victorious from a competitive field that also contains the likes of Casino Guru and Flashscore.

What are the SIGMA CIS Awards?

For those fully engaged in the iGaming sphere, the opportunities offered up by a SiGMA conference are stark, not merely in Europe but across the globe.

The conference cultivates an extensive network comprising players, operators, and experts who collectively aspire to refine online gambling into a safe, enjoyable, and profitable venture for businesses and players alike.

As the orchestrators of the globally recognised SiGMA summits, they foster communication between industry leaders and encourage the sharing of pioneering trends and technologies within the gambling sphere.

Award is a "Special Honour" - CasinoCanada

Pavel Alekseev, Head of Sales at CasinoCanada, was delighted with the result and cited a brilliant teamwork ethic as part of the reason behind the success.

He said: "Coming out on top in the affiliate of the year nomination at a conference like Sigma provides the clearest vouch yet for our industry-leading methods, and it is a source of great joy and pride for our hard-working company. It's a special honour to accept this award, and this kind of success motivates us to move forward to new heights and achievements."

About CasinoCanada

CasinoCanada is a leading online resource for casino players in Canada, providing trusted information, news, and reviews on the latest casino games, bonuses, and promotions. With a reader-focused approach, CasinoCanada ensures that its content is informative and reliable, catering to players of all levels.

For more information, please visit https://casinocanada.com/news/sigma-the-affiliate-of-the-year/

