SEOBROTHERS - the new ambassador of Jevgenijs Aleksejevs 'The Hurricane'

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - SEOBROTHERS is the new ambassador of The Hurricane – with the goal of bringing more brand recognition to its award-winning roster of iGaming affiliate sites, including CasinoCanada.

The Hurricane VS Hussard

Jevgenijs 'The Hurricane' Aleksejevs, takes to the ring in Spain this week. It'll be the first time The Hurricane has fought outside his home country in the discipline.

The undefeated Latvian will take on Frenchman Dimitri 'Hussard' Trenel, who has suffered three defeats in his last four bouts.

The fight will occur at the Holiday World Resort in Benalmadena in Spain, on 5th August and forms part of an exciting undercard to the main event, which sees Samuel Molina (double Spanish lightweight and super lightweight champ) and Ignacio Mendoza (44 wins, 14 losses, three draws) face off.

Fighting Profiles

Jevgenijs Aleksejevs

Born: 6th July 1993, Latvia

Height: 6'0

Pro Boxing Record: 13 wins, 0 draws, and 0 defeats

KOs: 53.85%

Stance: Orthodox

Career combat awards: World Kickboxing Champion 2007, European Kickboxing Champion 2008, Baltic K-1 Champion 2010, European Muaythai Champion 2011, European Professional K-1 Champion 2015.

Dimitri Trenel

Dmitri 'Hussard' Trenel Key Facts

Born: 8th August 1998, Latvia

Height: 6'0

Pro Boxing Record: 9 wins, 0 draws, and 3 defeats

KOs: 41.67%

Stance: Orthodox

Career combat awards: N/A

SEOBROTHERS Sponsors The Hurricane

The umbrella company of leading casino affiliate sites such as CasinoCanada, CasinoPortugal and Slotsjudge, SEOBROTHERS have been exploring expanding into the live sports space, and it's anticipated the partnership with The Hurricane is just the start of more prominent collaborations with other athletes over the coming months.

Dmitry Rogalchuk, Head of Content at CasinoCanada, said: "Although CasinoCanada focuses on a different sort of gambling, we also understand how important live sport is to our industry and the development of exciting athletes.

We will do everything in our power to help sporting talent achieve new heights – we hope the company's partnership with The Hurricane will help him sweep through new opponents and maintain his impressive unbeaten record."

About CasinoCanada

