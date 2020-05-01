Sentinel Storage Creates Drop Off Centres to Help During Fort McMurray Flood

A local Fort McMurray storage company is helping residents displaced by the flood.

FORT MCMURRAY, Alberta, May 1, 2020 /CNW/ -- Devastating floods in Fort McMurray have forced the mandatory evacuation of the downtown area, declaring a second state of emergency by the local municipality.

Together with local support organizations, Sentinel Storage has set-up two drop off centres to aid residents impacted by the flood. The group is urging residents to donate important supplies such as water, non-perishable food and new clothing, so that it may be re-distributed to those in need. Sentinel Storage has also provided the local evacuee centers with flood relief packages that include water and hand sanitizer.

A proud and committed member of the Fort McMurray community for many years, Sentinel Storage represented by Manager Louise Bluett, emphasized the company's confidence in the local residents, 'The people of Fort McMurray stand together, we are Fort Mac strong.'

Starting April 30, 2020, Sentinel Storage has set-up drop off centres at its two Fort McMurray locations. Donations will be accepted by volunteers between the hours of 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

$5 donation for every new rental in Alberta

In addition, Sentinel Storage will donate $5 from every new rental across each of its 40 stores in Alberta for the month of May.

Sentinel Storage continues to maintain safe social distancing during COVID-19 and to facilitate donations with a convenient and contact-free drop off process.

About Sentinel Storage

Sentinel Storage is the leading provider of self-storage in Alberta and is part of StorageVault Canada Inc which has 202 locations across Canada. For more information on Sentinel Storage, please visit www.sentinel.ca.

Press inquiries can be directed to Cindy Belanger at 780-863-2896 or [email protected].

Sentinel Storage

Storagevault Canada

