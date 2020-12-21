Sentinel Resources: CEO Letter to Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Sentinel Resources Corp. (CSE: SNL) (US OTCPINK: SNLRF) ("Sentinel" or the "Company") is pleased to release its 2020 Annual Shareholder Letter from the CEO sent to all shareholders.

Dear Shareholders,

As 2020 draws to a close, this seems to be an appropriate time to reflect on the accomplishments we have made to-date and comment on the path forward.

Due to the work already completed by Sentinel's distinguished and highly experienced technical team, it is my firm opinion that Sentinel represents a unique investment opportunity, particularly in the Australian gold and silver exploration space.

This last year has been filled with successful corporate initiatives, strategic property acquisitions, and carefully planned and executed exploration programs. Australia is a premier mining jurisdiction and the Company has successfully put together one of the largest land positions in New South Wales – quite a unique position for a junior of our size to be in. The acquisition of 8 gold and 7 silver projects within the prolifically mineralized Lachlan and New England Orogenic belts provides the Company with a robust exploration portfolio on which to build. The vast historical data set and numerous high-grade historic gold and silver mines and exploration prospects provide a very real opportunity for discovery and development of potentially world-class deposits.

2020 Highlights:

Addition of an experienced exploration and development team in Dr. Peter Pollard , Danny Marcos and Dr. Chris Wilson . Collectively, over 90 combined years of experience in over 80 countries, across almost all commodities and deposits types, from grass roots through to resource definition and advanced project development.

, and Dr. . Collectively, over 90 combined years of experience in over 80 countries, across almost all commodities and deposits types, from grass roots through to resource definition and advanced project development. Acquired, by staking, eight, gold-focused exploration concessions totalling approximately 94,500 hectares in New South Wales, Australia . At least 198 historic gold mines and gold exploration prospects are present across the tenements. Historic production records indicate that gold grades were often multi-ounce (see News South Wales Department of Planning, Industry and Environment).

. At least 198 historic gold mines and gold exploration prospects are present across the tenements. Historic production records indicate that gold grades were often multi-ounce (see News South Wales Department of Planning, Industry and Environment). Acquired, by staking, seven, silver-focused exploration concessions totaling approximately 38,600 hectares in New South Wales, Australia . At least 23 historic silver and 3 historic gold mines and exploration prospects are present across the tenements. Historic production records indicate that silver grades were generally high-grade and exceeded 1 kg/t Ag in some instances (see News South Wales Department of Planning, Industry and Environment).

. At least 23 historic silver and 3 historic gold mines and exploration prospects are present across the tenements. Historic production records indicate that silver grades were generally high-grade and exceeded 1 kg/t Ag in some instances (see News South Wales Department of Planning, Industry and Environment). Entered option agreement to acquire up to a 100% interest in the historic Waterloo silver-gold property, totalling 3,130 hectares near Vernon, British Columbia . The Company reported significant results from its 2020 confirmation sampling program, assaying up to 7,470 g/t silver and 39 g/t gold in selected grab samples. The property has not been systematically drill tested and numerous untested targets are defined.

. The Company reported significant results from its 2020 confirmation sampling program, assaying up to 7,470 g/t silver and 39 g/t gold in selected grab samples. The property has not been systematically drill tested and numerous untested targets are defined. Acquired the 2,700 hectare Salama Gold Project in western Peru , consisting of four gold focused mining concessions situated within the prolific gold-polymetallic Miocene skarn and porphyry belt. First pass mapping and sampling underway.

Technical Progress - Target Generation A Priority

There is an old saying that "the best place to look for gold is in the shadow of a head frame". To-date, technical work has been low-cost activities - office-based compilation, processing, and interpretation activities of data from historic gold and silver mines and showings that has resulted in some significant advances in knowledge on all of the Company's properties. Of primary importance has been the prioritization of projects and ranking of drill targets which will allow us the opportunity to be able to deploy capital very efficiently and effectively to drill test refined targets.

2021 Outlook

With this newly re-interpreted information, the team has narrowed down areas of prime interest and within those areas generated and refined specific targets ready for drill testing in 2021, subject to measured and appropriate funding. Over the next year, management will be focused on maximizing shareholder value through executing carefully planned exploration programs on our Australian projects. Additionally, consistent with our corporate strategy, the Company will continue to look for opportunities to acquire high impact precious metals assets with low entry cost and district scale potential.

As CEO of Sentinel Resources Corp., I want to thank you for your continued support of the Company and its gold and silver discovery program. We have a large, highly prospective, significantly de-risked property portfolio in a good jurisdiction and solid management and technical expertise in place to advance these projects. 2021 will be a busy and I believe exciting year for our company!

Please visit www.sentinelexp.com to sign up to receive press releases and corporate updates directly to your inbox and to view the Company's latest corporate presentation and project pages.

Sentinel Resources Corp.

"Rob Gamley"

President and Chief Executive Officer

About Sentinel Resources

Sentinel Resources is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold and silver projects with world-class potential. Its current portfolio includes high-grade gold and silver orogenic projects in New South Wales, Australia as well as the Salama Gold Project, Peru. Sentinel Resources also has interests in the Waterloo, Pass, and Little Bear projects in British Columbia. The Company's guiding principles are based on acquiring strategic exploration properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions with historical mining industries, low-cost of entry or acquisition, and easy access to infrastructure to minimize capital and operational costs in explorational periods. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.sentinelexp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Sentinel cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sentinel's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Sentinel's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sentinel undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Sentinel Resources Corp.