Sentinel Establishes Australian In-Country Administrative Team; Receives Approval For Ten Exploration Concessions

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Sentinel Resources Corp. (CSE: SNL) (US OTC PINK: SNLRF) ("Sentinel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Mr. Mart Rampe to oversee regulatory filings, land-holder access, and to provide additional geological support and services as required.

Mr. Rampe (B.Sc (App. Geol.), MAusIMM (CP), MICA, MAIG) is an experienced exploration geologist with 45 years of mineral exploration and project development from grass roots exploration through to pre-mine development.

Sentinel CEO Rob Gamley commented, "I am really pleased to announce Mr. Rampe's engagement. He is uniquely experienced and provides the necessary administrative in-country depth to manage Sentinel's Australian assets. We welcome him to the team!"

Mr. Rampe's geological skills are complemented by a strong background in environmental, planning and community disciplines. He has held senior exploration management positions at Australian private exploration companies and several ASX-listed exploration companies. Mr. Rampe has worked on most deposit types for gold, silver, base metals and uranium. His country experience includes Australia, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, New Zealand, Central Asia, northern Europe and the USA.

Mr. Rampe has many years of experience staking ground throughout Australia and especially in New South Wales. He is intimately familiar with mining, environmental and social legislation and provides a core service ensuring that licences are maintained in good standing and all regulatory ﬁlings are met. Mr. Rampe is a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101.

Further to the Company's announcement dated October 6th, 2020, the following exploration license applications are now approved: (i) eight are gold-focused exploration licenses known Star of Hope (ELA 6068), Golden Bar (ELA 6060), Alliance Reef (ELA 6057), Stanleys (ELA 6062), Lady Mary (ELA 6064), Warrandarry West (ELA 6055), Wittagoona Reef (ELA 6067) and Toolom South (ELA 6061) (collectively, the "Gold Projects"), and (ii) two are silver-focused exploration licenses known as Wallah (ELA 6065) and Glens Skarn (EAL 6066) (collectively, the "Silver Projects"). The licenses are located in the highly mineralized and prospective Lachlan Fold Belt and New England Orogenic Terranes.

Final approvals are subject to the completion of routine documentation and the payment of all fees, levies and security bonds. In this respect, Sentinel has now funded the Company's Australian subsidiary, to provide for all fees, levies and the refundable performance bond of AU$10,000 per license (an aggregate of AU$100,000 for all of the above applications).

Sentinels exploration team is currently reviewing the extensive historic database and prioritizing targets to ensure that initial field work is focused on the highest value targets.

Christopher Wilson, Ph.D., FAusIMM (CP), FSEG, a Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Sentinel Resources is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold and silver projects with world-class potential. Its current portfolio includes high-grade gold and silver orogenic projects in New South Wales, Australia as well as the Salama Gold Project, Peru. Sentinel Resources also has interests in the Waterloo, Pass, and Little Bear projects in British Columbia. The Company's guiding principles are based on acquiring strategic exploration properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions with historical mining industries, low-cost of entry or acquisition, and easy access to infrastructure to minimize capital and operational costs in explorational periods. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.sentinelexp.com.

