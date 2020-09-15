Sentinel Commences Work Program at Waterloo Silver-Gold Property

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Sentinel Resources Corp. (CSE: SNL) (US OTC PINK: SNLRF) ("Sentinel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has begun work at the newly acquired Waterloo silver-gold property, located near Vernon, British Columbia.

"The Company is pleased to have been able to immediately deploy an exploration team to the newly acquired Waterloo project and start this first work program," said Rob Gamley, President & CEO of Sentinel. "Selected previously reported historical grab samples have returned very robust silver-gold sampling results from three separate areas on the project, including:

Waterloo Silver area:

2,790 g/t Silver and 25.4 g/t Gold, 3,095 g/t Silver and 45.0 g/t Gold

Forge East:

1,507 g/t Silver and 2.80 g/t Gold, 3,085 g/t Silver and 3.80 g/t Gold

AU Showing:

794 g/t Silver and 45.70 g/t Gold

We are now seeking to confirm and hopefully expand upon that success. The data we collect from this program will give us a better understanding of the geological footprint and will allow us to design and plan the next phase of exploration with the aim of identifying multiple targets to be drill tested. We look forward to receiving the initial results from the program."

Chief Geologist and Sentinel Qualified Person, Greg Bronson, commented from the field, "At this point I am pleased to report the presence of favorable mineralization in those areas I visited and am looking forward to continuing confirmation sampling on the property and assessing the prospectivity of as many underexplored or as yet unexplored areas of the Waterloo project as possible."

Waterloo Project, BC

The Waterloo Property consists of 3,130 Ha located in the historic Lightning Peak silver and gold camp in the Vernon Mining District. The property is host to numerous high-grade silver and gold showings exposed over an area of 3.5 by 0.7 kilometers. Central to the property is the historic Waterloo Mine that has seen sporadic production of high-grade silver with gold since 1903, resulting in numerous shipments of ore to the Trail, BC smelter in 1954, 1967 and 1983. The Waterloo Mine is centered on a structurally controlled easterly striking zone (Waterloo structure) of high grade silver, lead and zinc mineralization associated with quartz and carbonate vein material. This zone is apparently mineralized along its mined length (550 meters in the #4 adit) including numerous higher grade sections. Previous operators on the property speculate that this structure extends below thick cover, with a total strike length of up to 2 kilometers. The structure has never been systematically drill tested over its proposed length or at depth. Gold dominant showings (e.g., the AU showing located 550 meters north of Waterloo Mine) are hosted in north trending sulphide and quartz veins with associated iron carbonate wallrock alteration.

About Sentinel Resources

Sentinel Resources is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold and silver projects with world-class potential. Its current portfolio includes the Waterloo, Pass, and Little Bear projects in British Columbia. The Company's guiding principles are based on acquiring strategic exploration properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions with historical mining industries, low-cost of entry or acquisition, and easy access to infrastructure to minimize capital and operational costs in explorational periods.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bronson, P.Geo, a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Greg Bronson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

