SensorUp Named to Inaugural Foresight 50

Clean innovation and connected work platform provider hailed as one of Canada's most investable Cleantech ventures

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Clean innovation and connected work platform provider SensorUp is delighted to announce it has been named to the Foresight 50, recognizing Canada's most investable Cleantech ventures.

Foresight 50, powered by NRC-IRAP with support from Gowling WLG and Clean50, is an annual program that showcases 50 of Canada's most investable cleantech companies that are leading the transformation to a green economy.

SensorUp was selected for this honour from a field of more than 150 applicants, evaluated based on potential environmental and economic impact, investability, commercial viability, and team.

"We are honoured to be recognized as one of Canada's leading cleantech ventures by Foresight, with backing from such respected voices in Canada's innovation landscape. At SensorUp, we are determined to tear down the silos that separate data from insightful intelligence and help organizations predict their future by examining the present. To have that mission validated and celebrated in this very public way is hugely gratifying," says Geoff Mair, CEO of SensorUp.

"Foresight is delighted to showcase inspiring innovators who are leading us on the path to net-zero," says Jeanette Jackson, CEO of Foresight. "By recognizing Canada's most investable cleantech ventures, the Foresight 50 seeks to help connect Canadian climate solutions with global markets and investors."

SensorUp provides industry leaders with the standards-based, real-time industrial-grade digital nervous system that unifies any data, any sensor, and any format. We empower clean innovation and connected work by applying intelligent automation for methane emissions tracking and reduction and improved productivity, safety, quality and job satisfaction. With the SensorUp platform, heavy-asset industries including oil and gas, construction, utilities, logistics, public safety, and military are empowered to make real-time decisions, identify often overlooked hidden patterns and predict outcomes—resulting in millions of dollars in cost savings while increasing sustainability, worker health, safety, and job satisfaction.

