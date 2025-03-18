Sensor Tower acquires Video Game Insights, Adds PC/Console Gaming Data

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sensor Tower, a leading provider of digital marketing insights, announced today that it has acquired gaming intelligence platform Video Game Insights. This acquisition strengthens Sensor Tower's position as the preeminent source for gaming insights and expands its coverage into PC and Console.

"Gaming is a significant part of the digital economy, and with this acquisition, Sensor Tower is excited to offer our customers gaming insights across mobile, PC, XBox, and Playstation," said Sensor Tower CEO Oliver Yeh. "Video Game Insights has become a trusted name in the industry, providing its customers with reliable estimates on sales, pricing, engagement, and ratings. We look forward to working with the entire Video Game Insights team to continue to innovate and provide Sensor Tower customers with the most comprehensive gaming insights."

Video Game Insights is a market research company best known for providing game performance data and user trends from Steam, one of the most widely used video game distribution services. As of this year, Video Game Insights has expanded to provide data for Playstation and Xbox.

The addition of PC and Console data to Sensor Tower's existing mobile gaming solutions unlocks new market opportunities in the $249 Billion gaming landscape. Top game publishers and developers can now track sales, engagement, and advertising across Apple App Store, Google Play, and Steam, enabling them to better understand market shifts, benchmark against competitors, and drive retention and growth.

"We are thrilled to join Sensor Tower and further our goal of providing the industry with a comprehensive view of the gaming ecosystem," said Karl Kontus, Co-Founder and CEO of Video Game Insights. "The power of our combined datasets provides deeper insights into market trends, competitor strategies, and user preferences, allowing our customers to grow and scale at a faster rate than ever before."

With this acquisition, Sensor Tower furthers its mission to measure the digital economy, providing global leaders with market analysis and competitive intelligence across mobile app, digital advertising, and website.

Video Game Insights will operate as Video Game Insights by Sensor Tower.

About Sensor Tower

Sensor Tower is the leading source of mobile app, digital advertising, retail media, and audience insights for the largest brands and app publishers across the globe. With a mission to measure the world's digital economy, Sensor Tower's award-winning platform delivers unmatched visibility into the mobile app and digital ecosystem, empowering organizations to stay ahead of changing market dynamics and make informed, strategic decisions.

Founded in 2013, Sensor Tower's mobile app insights have helped marketers, app, and game developers demystify the mobile app ecosystem with visibility into usage, engagement, and paid acquisition strategies. Today, Sensor Tower's digital market insights platform has expanded to include Audience, Retail Media, and Digital Advertising Insights (formerly Pathmatics), helping brands and advertisers understand their competitor's advertising strategies and audiences across web, social, and mobile. Learn more at www.sensortower.com

